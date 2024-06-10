Results and Points after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Temple Hill

|
|
| 1st
| #26
|
| KAVEN BENOIT
ste-perpetue, Qu
|4th
|1st
|43
| 2nd
| #14
|
| QUINN AMYOTTE
Blackstock, On
|3rd
|5th
|36
| 3rd
| #402
|
| GAGE LINVILLE
Lakepark, Ge
|2nd
|7th
|36
| 4th
| #59
|
| WYATT KERR
CAMBRIDGE, ON
|6th
|3rd
|35
| 5th
| #316
|
| EVAN STICE
Carmen, Id
|8th
|4th
|31
| 6th
| #143
|
| TIGER WOOD
Barrie, On
|5th
|6th
|31
| 7th
| #30
|
| AUSTIN JONES
Perth, On
|9th
|8th
|25
| 8th
| #300
|
| DREW ADAMS
CHATTANOOGA, TN
|1st
|36th
|25
| 9th
| #33
|
| TYLER YATES
Duncan, On
|10th
|9th
|23
| 10th
| #12
|
| SEBASTIEN RACINE
Casselman, On
|34th
|2nd
|22
| 11th
| #66
|
| NOAH PORTER
WilliamsLake, Br
|7th
|13th
|22
| 12th
| #25
|
| TANNER SCOTT
Oromedonte, On
|12th
|10th
|20
| 13th
| #32
|
| CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
RedDeerCounty, Al
|14th
|11th
|17
| 14th
| #24
|
| ZACH UFIMZEFF
WETASKIWIN, AB
|11th
|14th
|17
| 15th
| #19
|
| DYLAN REMPEL
Aylmer, On
|38th
|12th
|9
| 16th
| #181
|
| ALEX GATT
Penticton, Br
|17th
|16th
|9
| 17th
| #87
|
| LIAM DODDS
Revelstoke, Br
|16th
|17th
|9
| 18th
| #29
|
| BLAKE DAVIES
Mission, Br
|13th
|33rd
|8
| 19th
| #34
|
| DEVYN SMITH
Mission, Br
|20th
|15th
|7
| 20th
| #55
|
| HAYDEN JAMESON
Woodstock, On
|15th
|29th
|6
| 21st
| #318
|
| SETH CROTTY
Vancouver, Wa
|23rd
|18th
|3
| 22nd
| #132
|
| CHASE REID
Camas, Wa
|19th
|20th
|3
| 23rd
| #86
|
| BRYCE WADGE
Stonewall, Ma
|18th
|21st
|3
| 24th
| #97
|
| WYATT HASIL
Langdon, Al
|21st
|19th
|2
| 25th
| #338
|
| ORRIN ELMORE
Telkwa, Br
|28th
|22nd
|0
| 26th
| #238
|
| JACOB WESTON
WhiteRock, Br
|25th
|23rd
|0
| 27th
| #975
|
| CORENTIN DIETZ
Hudson, Qu
|35th
|24th
|0
| 28th
| #112
|
| OWEN PAQUIN
Saskatoon, Sa
|29th
|25th
|0
| 29th
| #165
|
| LOGAN BURNS
SaultSteMarie, On
|22nd
|26th
|0
| 30th
| #79
|
| DAWSON GRAVELLE
Mission, Br
|26th
|27th
|0
| 31st
| #218
|
| HUNTER MCASTOCKER
GrandePrairie, Al
|27th
|28th
|0
| 32nd
| #424
|
| NOLAN DICKINSON
CherryValley, Il
|30th
|30th
|0
| 33rd
| #211
|
| NATHAN KNOX
RockyView, Al
|32nd
|31st
|0
| 34th
| #146
|
| KAISER STRODE
RockIsland, Wa
|33rd
|32nd
|0
| 35th
| #400
|
| CONNOR BENDICKSON
Gladmar, Sa
|24th
|34th
|0
| 36th
| #120
|
| JACOB FREDERICKSON
Reddeercounty, Al
|31st
|35th
|0
| 37th
| #113
|
| BRADEN SPANGLE
Mead, Wa
|36th
|DNF
|0
| 38th
| #5
|
| TYLER MEDAGLIA
Brookfield, On
|37th
|DNF
|0
| 39th
| #123
|
| REED STEVER
MapleValley, Wa
|39th
|DNF
|0
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.