Results and Points after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Temple Hill

Results and updated points after round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta.

450 points are not available at the time of this post. We’ll update as soon as we see them.