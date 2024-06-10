Results and Points after Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series at Temple Hill

Results and updated points after round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta.

FXR Premix   View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #2  Yamaha  BROCK HOYER
 WilliamsLake, Br 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #477  Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
 Nanaimo, Br 		 3rd 2nd 42
 3rd   #213  Husqvarna  HAYDEN DUPUIS
 Calgary, Al 		 2nd 3rd 42
 4th   #15  KTM  DEXTER SEITZ
 RockyView, Al 		 4th 4th 36
 5th   #228  Husqvarna  RYDEN SAFRON
 Eckville, Al 		 6th 5th 31
 6th   #39  Yamaha  CHASE NEMETH
 Eckville, Al 		 5th 6th 31
 7th   #315  KTM  TREY SCHMUCKI
 RedDeerCounty, Al 		 7th 7th 28
 8th   #77  Yamaha  VANCE HABRAKEN
 Coaldale, Al 		 8th 8th 26
 9th   #615  Yamaha  DAMON MCGUIGAN
 RockyMountainHouse, Al 		 9th 9th 24
 10th   #407  KTM  JAY OLSEN
 Helena, Mo 		 10th 11th 21
 11th   #881  Husqvarna  MICKY LANE
 Brooks, Al 		 13th 10th 19
 12th   #91  Yamaha  AXEL WANDLER
 NorthBattleford, Sa 		 12th 12th 18
 13th   #21  Husqvarna  ADRIEN DESMARAIS
 Niverville, Ma 		 11th 13th 18
 14th   #421  Yamaha  JUSTIN BEGG
 Halifax, No 		 15th 14th 13
 15th   #221  Husqvarna  MASON LITWIN
 Wpg, Ma 		 14th 15th 13
FXR Premix 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/2/2024
Finish		 6/9/2024
Finish		 Total Points
1st – BROCK HOYER
#2 – WilliamsLake, Br		 1st 1st 100
2nd – JOEY PARKES
#477 – Nanaimo, Br		 3rd 2nd 80 (-20)
2nd – DEXTER SEITZ
#15 – RockyView, Al		 2nd 4th 80 (-20)
4th – RYDEN SAFRON
#228 – Eckville, Al		 4th 5th 65 (-35)
5th – CHASE NEMETH
#39 – Eckville, Al		 6th 6th 61 (-39)
6th – TREY SCHMUCKI
#315 – RedDeerCounty, Al		 5th 7th 58 (-42)
7th – DAMON MCGUIGAN
#615 – RockyMountainHouse, Al		 8th 9th 50 (-50)
8th – JAY OLSEN
#407 – Helena, Mo		 10th 10th 45 (-55)
9th – HAYDEN DUPUIS
#213 – Calgary, Al		   3rd 42 (-58)
10th – AXEL WANDLER
#91 – NorthBattleford, Sa		 11th 12th 39 (-61)
11th – HAYDEN DUNSER
#17 – Saskatoon, Sa		 7th   29 (-71)
11th – MASON LITWIN
#221 – Wpg, Ma		 13th 15th 29 (-71)
13th – JUSTIN BEGG
#421 – Halifax, No		 15th 14th 26 (-74)
13th – VANCE HABRAKEN
#77 – Coaldale, Al		   8th 26 (-74)
15th – RYDER LESPERANCE
#109 – calgary, Al		 9th   25 (-75)
16th – COLE BARNSTABLE
#299 – Estevan, Sa		 12th   19 (-81)
16th – MICKY LANE
#881 – Brooks, Al		   11th 19 (-81)
18th – ADRIEN DESMARAIS
#21 – Niverville, Ma		   13th 18 (-82)
19th – BRYCE BOLIN
#23 – MENISINO, Ma		 14th   13 (-87)
20th – KATE LEES
#13 – Carlyle, Sa		 16th   10 (-90)
THOR WMX  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #1  KTM  EVE BRODEUR
 StJosephdeBeauce, Qu 		 1st 1st 50
 2nd   #50  KTM  VIVIANA CONTRERAS
 Wildomar, Ca 		 2nd 4th 40
 3rd   #3w  Husqvarna  KAYLIE KAYER
 Savona, Br 		 5th 2nd 38
 4th   #6  Yamaha  ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
 Williamslake, Br 		 4th 3rd 38
 5th   #7W  Husqvarna  KATRINE FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, Ma 		 3rd 5th 36
 6th   #5W  Kawasaki  SIENNA BROWN
 Boise, Id 		 6th 7th 29
 7th   #9W  Husqvarna  TEA FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, Ma 		 7th 9th 26
 8th   #6E  KTM  BROOK GREENLAW
 BurntRiver, On 		 9th 10th 23
 9th   #11  Husqvarna  ANI FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, Ma 		 8th 11th 23
 10th   #8W  Yamaha  DESTINY SLINGERLAND
 Cowley, Al 		 14th 6th 22
 11th   #333  Gas Gas  LAUREN PUHLMANN
 Gladmar, Sa 		 13th 8th 21
 12th   #24  GasGas  BAILEE BANCARZ
 LeducCounty, Al 		 11th 12th 19
 13th   #7E  Husqvarna  CIEL FERGUSON
 ILE DES CHENES, Ma 		 10th 13th 19
 14th   #32  KTM  AISHA PICOTTE
 Langley, Br 		 12th 14th 16
THOR WMX 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/2/2024
Finish		 6/9/2024
Finish		 Total Points
1st – EVE BRODEUR
#1 – StJosephdeBeauce, Qu		 2nd 1st 97
2nd – VIVIANA CONTRERAS
#50 – Wildomar, Ca		 1st 2nd 87 (-10)
3rd – KAYLIE KAYER
#3w – Savona, Br		 3rd 3rd 78 (-19)
4th – KATRINE FERGUSON
#7W – ILE DES CHENES, Ma		 5th 5th 70 (-27)
5th – ANNALYSE LOPUSHINSKY
#6 – Williamslake, Br		 6th 4th 68 (-29)
6th – SIENNA BROWN
#5W – Boise, Id		 9th 6th 53 (-44)
7th – DESTINY SLINGERLAND
#8W – Cowley, Al		 7th 10th 49 (-48)
8th – TEA FERGUSON
#9W – ILE DES CHENES, Ma		 10th 7th 47 (-50)
9th – LAUREN PUHLMANN
#333 – Gladmar, Sa		 8th 11th 46 (-51)
10th – ANI FERGUSON
#11 – ILE DES CHENES, Ma		 12th 9th 42 (-55)
10th – BROOK GREENLAW
#6E – BurntRiver, On		 11th 8th 42 (-55)
12th – LEXI PECHOUT
#4 – Calgary, Al		 4th   34 (-63)
13th – CIEL FERGUSON
#7E – ILE DES CHENES, Ma		 14th 13th 32 (-65)
14th – BAILEE BANCARZ
#24 – LeducCounty, Al		 16th 12th 30 (-67)
15th – AISHA PICOTTE
#32 – Langley, Br		 17th 14th 24 (-73)
16th – DANIKA WHITE
#15 – Calgary, Al		 13th   19 (-78)
17th – KATE LEES
#13 – Carlyle, Sa		 15th   12 (-85)
18th – AMBER GIROUX
#61 – SYLVANLAKE, Al		 18th   6 (-91)
19th – JANELLE BARTLETT
#12w – EDMONTON, AB		 20th   3 (-94)
19th – JORRDYN BRENNAN
#267 – Okotoks, Al		 19th   3 (-94)
250 PRO / AM  View Laptimes  
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Points Earned
 1st   #26  KTM  KAVEN BENOIT
 ste-perpetue, Qu 		 4th 1st 43
 2nd   #14  Kawasaki  QUINN AMYOTTE
 Blackstock, On 		 3rd 5th 36
 3rd   #402  Kawasaki  GAGE LINVILLE
 Lakepark, Ge 		 2nd 7th 36
 4th   #59  KTM  WYATT KERR
 CAMBRIDGE, ON 		 6th 3rd 35
 5th   #316  Honda  EVAN STICE
 Carmen, Id 		 8th 4th 31
 6th   #143  Honda  TIGER WOOD
 Barrie, On 		 5th 6th 31
 7th   #30  Yamaha  AUSTIN JONES
 Perth, On 		 9th 8th 25
 8th   #300  Kawasaki  DREW ADAMS
 CHATTANOOGA, TN 		 1st 36th 25
 9th   #33  Gas Gas  TYLER YATES
 Duncan, On 		 10th 9th 23
 10th   #12  Yamaha  SEBASTIEN RACINE
 Casselman, On 		 34th 2nd 22
 11th   #66  KTM  NOAH PORTER
 WilliamsLake, Br 		 7th 13th 22
 12th   #25  Husqvarna  TANNER SCOTT
 Oromedonte, On 		 12th 10th 20
 13th   #32  KTM  CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
 RedDeerCounty, Al 		 14th 11th 17
 14th   #24  Yamaha  ZACH UFIMZEFF
 WETASKIWIN, AB 		 11th 14th 17
 15th   #19  Kawasaki  DYLAN REMPEL
 Aylmer, On 		 38th 12th 9
 16th   #181  Yamaha  ALEX GATT
 Penticton, Br 		 17th 16th 9
 17th   #87  Yamaha  LIAM DODDS
 Revelstoke, Br 		 16th 17th 9
 18th   #29  Honda  BLAKE DAVIES
 Mission, Br 		 13th 33rd 8
 19th   #34  Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
 Mission, Br 		 20th 15th 7
 20th   #55  KTM  HAYDEN JAMESON
 Woodstock, On 		 15th 29th 6
 21st   #318  Yamaha  SETH CROTTY
 Vancouver, Wa 		 23rd 18th 3
 22nd   #132  KTM  CHASE REID
 Camas, Wa 		 19th 20th 3
 23rd   #86  Honda  BRYCE WADGE
 Stonewall, Ma 		 18th 21st 3
 24th   #97  Yamaha  WYATT HASIL
 Langdon, Al 		 21st 19th 2
 25th   #338  Honda  ORRIN ELMORE
 Telkwa, Br 		 28th 22nd 0
 26th   #238  Honda  JACOB WESTON
 WhiteRock, Br 		 25th 23rd 0
 27th   #975  KTM  CORENTIN DIETZ
 Hudson, Qu 		 35th 24th 0
 28th   #112  KTM  OWEN PAQUIN
 Saskatoon, Sa 		 29th 25th 0
 29th   #165  KTM  LOGAN BURNS
 SaultSteMarie, On 		 22nd 26th 0
 30th   #79  Honda  DAWSON GRAVELLE
 Mission, Br 		 26th 27th 0
 31st   #218  KTM  HUNTER MCASTOCKER
 GrandePrairie, Al 		 27th 28th 0
 32nd   #424  Kawasaki  NOLAN DICKINSON
 CherryValley, Il 		 30th 30th 0
 33rd   #211  Gas Gas  NATHAN KNOX
 RockyView, Al 		 32nd 31st 0
 34th   #146  Kawasaki  KAISER STRODE
 RockIsland, Wa 		 33rd 32nd 0
 35th   #400  Yamaha  CONNOR BENDICKSON
 Gladmar, Sa 		 24th 34th 0
 36th   #120  KTM  JACOB FREDERICKSON
 Reddeercounty, Al 		 31st 35th 0
 37th   #113  Yamaha  BRADEN SPANGLE
 Mead, Wa 		 36th DNF 0
 38th   #5  Honda  TYLER MEDAGLIA
 Brookfield, On 		 37th DNF 0
 39th   #123  Yamaha  REED STEVER
 MapleValley, Wa 		 39th DNF 0
250 PRO / AM 
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 6/2/2024
Finish		 6/9/2024
Finish		 Total Points
1st – KAVEN BENOIT
#26 – ste-perpetue, Qu		 1st 1st 90
2nd – GAGE LINVILLE
#402 – Lakepark, Ge		 3rd 3rd 78 (-12)
3rd – DREW ADAMS
#300 – CHATTANOOGA, TN		 2nd 8th 68 (-22)
4th – EVAN STICE
#316 – Carmen, Id		 5th 5th 61 (-29)
5th – WYATT KERR
#59 – CAMBRIDGE, ON		 9th 4th 58 (-32)
6th – QUINN AMYOTTE
#14 – Blackstock, On		 12th 2nd 56 (-34)
6th – SEBASTIEN RACINE
#12 – Casselman, On		 4th 10th 56 (-34)
8th – TIGER WOOD
#143 – Barrie, On		 7th 6th 55 (-35)
9th – TANNER SCOTT
#25 – Oromedonte, On		 10th 12th 42 (-48)
10th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#24 – WETASKIWIN, AB		 8th 14th 41 (-49)
11th – AUSTIN JONES
#30 – Perth, On		 14th 7th 39 (-51)
11th – CLAYTON SCHMUCKI
#32 – RedDeerCounty, Al		 11th 13th 39 (-51)
13th – BLAKE DAVIES
#29 – Mission, Br		 6th 18th 38 (-52)
14th – NOAH PORTER
#66 – WilliamsLake, Br		 13th 11th 36 (-54)
15th – TYLER YATES
#33 – Duncan, On		 17th 9th 30 (-60)
16th – DEVYN SMITH
#34 – Mission, Br		 16th 19th 18 (-72)
17th – LIAM DODDS
#87 – Revelstoke, Br		 20th 17th 13 (-77)
18th – BRADEN SPANGLE
#113 – Mead, Wa		 15th   12 (-78)
19th – ALEX GATT
#181 – Penticton, Br		   16th 9 (-81)
19th – DYLAN REMPEL
#19 – Aylmer, On		   15th 9 (-81)
450 PRO  View Laptimes    
Overall Nbr   Name Moto 1 Moto 2
 1st   #15  KTM  JESS PETTIS
 Saint-Alphonse-de-gr, Qu 		 2nd 1st
 2nd   #23  KTM  JOSIAH NATZKE
 MountMaunganui, Ba 		 4th 3rd
 3rd   #109  Kawasaki  AARON TANTI
 EdensLanding, Qu 		 7th 2nd
 4th   #808  Yamaha  PRESTON KILROY
 Afton, Wy 		 3rd 5th
 5th   #8  Kawasaki  MITCHELL HARRISON
 Leesburg, Fl 		 5th 4th
 6th   #17  Husqvarna  JULIEN BENEK
 Mission, Br 		 6th 6th
 7th   #84  Kawasaki  TANNER WARD
 Woodstock, On 		 8th 7th
 8th   #1  Honda  DYLAN WRIGHT
 Drummondville, Qu 		 1st DNF
 9th   #10  Yamaha  KEYLAN MESTON
 RockyViewCounty, Al 		 10th 8th
 10th   #18  KTM  PARKER EALES
 MapleRidge, Br 		 11th 9th
 11th   #482  Yamaha  TEREN GERBER
 Eckville, Al 		 12th 10th
 12th   #377  Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
 Telkwa, Br 		 9th 15th
 13th   #670  Honda  GAVIN BROUGH
 Mesquite, Ne 		 14th 11th
 14th   #617  Honda  HAYDEN CORDELL
 Rochester, Wa 		 15th 12th
 15th   #716  Yamaha  TODD MINNIE
 PRINCE GEORGE, BC 		 17th 13th
 16th   #50  Yamaha  CRAYDEN DILLON
 Zephyr, On 		 16th 16th
 17th   #246  Yamaha  CHANCE BLACKBURN
 Rochester, Wa 		 13th 23rd
 18th   #22  Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
 Mission, Br 		 27th 14th
 19th   #41  KTM  RYAN DERRY
 Thornhill, On 		 18th 17th
 20th   #40  KTM  BRENDAN SIPPLE
 AUSTIN, TX 		 19th 18th
 21st   #76  Yamaha  KEVIN SULLIVAN
 SuttonWest, On 		 30th 19th
 22nd   #192  Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
 Campbellriver, Br 		 23rd 20th
 23rd   #715  Yamaha  TREY GRIFFIN
 Weyburn, Sa 		 20th DNF
 24th   #88  KTM  BRYANT HUMISTON
 Rocksprings, Wy 		 21st 21st
 25th   #159  Yamaha  NOLAN CONNOLLY
 Washougal, Wa 		 22nd 22nd
 26th   #157  Suzuki  COLE DEKONINCK
 SteGenevieve, Ma 		 29th 24th
 27th   #58  Husqvarna  TOMMY DALLAIRE
 LATERRERE, On 		 28th 25th
 28th   #221  Husqvarna  KALE CUTHBERTSON
 RockyViewCounty, Al 		 24th 26th
 29th   #168  KTM  CALE KUCHNICKI
 Eatonrapids, Mi 		 25th 27th
 30th   #274  Gas Gas  NOAH KETEL
 Rossland, Br 		 26th DNF

450 points are not available at the time of this post. We’ll update as soon as we see them.