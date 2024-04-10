Ryder Malinoski is the Newest Member of the Club MX Amateur Team

Ryder Malinoski to Club MX Amateur Race Team. | Bigwave photo

Good news for the team, bad news for the competition!

Ryder Malinoski on the podium at the 2023 TransCan at Walton Raceway. | Bigwave photo

CHESTERFIELD, SC – April 10, 2024: Ryder Malinoski started racing at age thirteen, considerably late in the sport of motocross. Having competed in other sports like wrestling and lacrosse, he knew the commitment and determination it would take to be successful, and he immersed himself in the process. It did not take long for the Minnesota based racer to find his speed at tracks like BP73 Moto Ranch and BCMX – Adventure Park in Cambridge. He started his career on a Yamaha 65 and moved to Husky when he made the shift to big bikes. He later found a great deal of success at popular tracks like Baja Acres and made two good runs at the amateur national event at Loretta Lynn’s. In his short career, he was well on his way to setting new goals to continue in the sport at a higher level.

In 2023, Malinoski made the commitment to start his training program at ClubMX and it has been a whirlwind ever since. He caught the eye of the FTA gear program – a brand of FXR gear and became one of their exclusive athletes joining the likes of Phil Nicoletti. He also joined the new amateur supercross program at ClubMX where his speed and skill earned him an invitation to the Supercross Futures program – making his debut in Foxborough this weekend. Now the move to the ClubMX Amateur race team, the switch to Yamaha and being a part of a structured program have given his career some direction. It is a lot to absorb in a short amount of time, but Malinoski takes it all in stride.

Ryder will make his Supercross Futures debut at Foxborough this weekend. | Bigwave photo

He said: “First, I am very grateful for the opportunity. The guys that ride for ClubMX are amazing and I am just happy to be a part of the team. Next, the Yamaha is way better than I was expecting. In the short amount of time I have been on it, I know that I can really compete. The team offers layers of adjustability for each rider and we test one thing at a time to see what works. It has been an eye-opening process to say the least, but it is all worth the effort. Finally, being able to participate in the Futures program has been a dream of mine since the program started. I am ready to show what I can do.”

Club MX Team Manager, Ben Graves. | Bigwave photo

ClubMX Team Manager Ben Graves added: “We’ve had our eye on Ryder for some time now. He has the work ethic and desire to perform at a higher level and is willing to learn the steps to achieve his goals. He is joining our program at the right time with the progress of our bikes and his maturity level coming together for good results.”

This weekend will mark the debut of Malinoski on the ClubMX amateur team on the big stage in Foxborough as one of the elite Future’s racers. It is just the start of good things to come for this young racer as he sets his sights on Loretta Lynn’s 2024.

Follow him in Instagram: @ryder_981 and ClubMX: @clubmx