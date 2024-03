Shelby Turner 5th at Wild Boar GNCC in Florida

Shelby Turner 5th at Wild Boar GNCC in Florida

#550 Shelby Turner from Barons, Alberta, is back from double ACL surgery and finished 5th at Wild Boar Round 2 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida.

We grabbed her to talk about it shortly after she crossed the finish line.

Sunday, March 3, 2024.