THE 2025 KTM XC RANGE IS LINED UP AND READY TO TAKE ON CROSS COUNTRY RACING DUTIES

The 2025 KTM XC and XC-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts, making this the most READY TO RACE cross country motorcycle line-up to date.

With years of race-winning credentials and a trophy room bursting at the seams, FMF KTM Factory Racing is no stranger to winning premier offroad racing titles, currently leading this year’s Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series with Johnny Girroir, as well as the National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) at the hands of Dante Oliveira. For 2025, the KTM XC and XC-F range brings proper KTM Factory Racing expertise to the trail in a bid to continue its domination.

Leading the charge when it comes to development, the frame now features visible cutouts and different tube-wall thicknesses around the headstock area, with the engine mount and rear shock mount areas receiving the same treatment.

These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behavior. An updated swingarm with a machined chain slider – for better mud dissipation – and an updated rear brake pedal – for improved durability and resistance to bending – round out the changes to the frame.

To complement the updates, the WP XACT Closed Cartridge spring fork and XACT linkage shock feature reworked settings to account for the more flex and less weight. The WP XACT shock also benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters.

New tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics make for a fresh, sharper look, along with improved cooling characteristics. This is supported by an updated fuel tank mount that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment.

Full-orange bodywork with red and black in-mold graphics brings these changes together, while the latest KTM XC and XC-F models also feature an updated, 1-piece air inlet sleeve and snorkel design to prevent deformation, thanks to a more robust and stiffer material design.

2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad available as KTM PowerParts for the XC-F line-up. The CUO offers a wide range of functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. This exists as two parts, namely, the CUO itself, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp, and the GPS sensor on the front fender in a CUO-compatible pocket. This comes as a complete kit from KTM PowerParts.

The 2025 KTM XC and XC-F range will arrive in authorized KTM dealerships this June. Discover more about the 2025 KTM Cross Country line-up at KTM.com.

Si vous souhaitez obtenir une copie de ce communiqué de presse en français, veuillez envoyer un courriel électronique à marketingcanada@ktm.com