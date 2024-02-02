Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show Closes its Doors after 32 Years

Toronto Spring Motorcycle Show Closes its Doors after 32 Years

The Spring Motorcycle Show closes its doors after 32 years.

After careful consideration, the company that produces The Toronto International Spring Motorcycle Show Inc. (SMS) was shut down.

Peter Derry, President of Peter Derry Productions Inc. (PDP) and Show Producer and 50% shareholder of the Spring Motorcycle Show (SMS), commented.

“It’s with great sadness that I’m announcing the closure of the show. While this would not be my first choice, there were a great number of overwhelming factors the show was facing that led to the closure, one of which was the impact of the pandemic. After 3 years of Show cancellations, the re-start of Spring show 2023 revealed everything had changed. As a direct result, the major decline in revenues from both our exhibitors and the motorcycling public, challenged our stable business model against the dramatically increasing production costs. Lastly, it was no longer possible to build the show with quality content that would measure up to our standards.”

We would like to thank all our followers, attendees, our staff, our exhibitors, and sponsors Orbit Insurance and Weldershelper.com; many of which I have cultivated a long and valued relationships with.

Sincerely Peter & Robyn Derry