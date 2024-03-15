TransCan at Walton Raceway | New for 2024

ANQ FAQs

In 2023, multiple classes filled up before the ANQ deadline, AND multiple riders did not register for their classes before the ANQ deadline to retain their qualified gate positions. If you are racing the ANQs this year, do not forgo your hard-earned achievements by forgetting to register before the July 8th (revised from July 1st) deadline! All ANQ details and regional schedules can be read below.

If your class is “full” on Trackside, please register as an “alternate” temporarily. Once the regions have submitted all ANQ results, riders will be ranked based on their ANQ result and regional gate pick order. Please read all ANQ information provided in this email and at the link below.

Regional Gate Pick Order Draw: July 8th (REVISED)

ANQ Results and Rankings: July 15th (REVISED)

New for 2024:

Racers are asked to identify the region(s) they are qualifying in at the time of registration. A maximum of two are allowed for selection. This will help us navigate results, as not all regions supply them as requested. Two gate positions will be allocated for International racers (non-Canadian residents only). Racers may compete in any regional ANQ series nationwide and register for the TransCan. Two gate positions will be allocated in the same manner as all other ANQ regional gate positions and ranked accordingly. Unused gate positions will be added back into the general selection pool that is opened up after the July 8th deadline. Winning the WCAN or ECAN guarantees a reserved 1W or 1E gate position for TransCan. Even though the ECAN is after the revised ANQ deadline, riders must still pre-register for the TransCan to reserve their gate position. 1W and 1E receive gate positions 1 + 2 and will be drawn randomly.

The anticipation for the 2024 Walton TransCan Canadian Amateur National Championship (TransCan) reaches new heights as it proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the Western Canadian Amateur National Championships (WCAN) and the Eastern Canadian Amateur National Championships (ECAN). In an unprecedented move, TransCan is set to guarantee a prestigious gate position for the winners of this year’s WCAN and ECAN, taking place at the Temple Hill Motocross Track in Lethbridge, Alberta, on June 6-8 and at Motocross Deschambault in Deschambault, QC on July 25-27, respectively.

What is the deadline to register and retain my qualified gate position?

Gate positions are held for ANQ-qualified riders ONLY until July 8th 11:59 PM EST – if you have not registered for your desired classes by July 8th, your gate position is not held regardless of your finish position. After July 8th, we WILL NOT hold your ANQ gate position in the hopes that you will show up at the line. You can register for the TransCan after July 8th, but at that time, your ANQ results will not be applicable in regards to assigning your gate position.

The Basics:

This is a limited-entry event. Riders are encouraged to participate in at least one Amateur National Qualifier event (ANQ) in addition to pre-entering. Entry priority is determined by the Regional ANQ series’ results and regional entry allocation. Additional regional entries and entries for lower qualified riders will be accepted if allocated positions are not filled. Entry timestamps come into play in the case of a “0” points tie after total regional allocations have taken place. The bracketed number (x) below is the minimum number of guaranteed pre-entry gate positions allocated per region for each ANQ Championship.

The Walton TransCan is a limited-entry event. There are 42 gate positions available for each class, except for +25 and +40A, which are 21 gate positions each. In addition, standby positions are assigned to participate in practice and be available to ‘fill in’ up until the gate drop of the first moto.

More Words = More Details:

Gate positions are held open with an appropriate number of gates in every class allocated by the number of racers in each region of Canada. If the allocated gate positions of a region are not filled by the close of pre-entry on July 8th, they are returned to the pool of available gate positions. If entries from a region exceed the region’s allocated amount, those entries will only be accepted if gate positions are available from the pool of open gate positions.

Riders are ranked for the Walton TransCan. The ranking is based on the Amateur National Qualifiers (ANQ) to ensure that Canada’s best athletes make it to the limited start gate. ANQ events are those regional events identified by TransCan as most representative of each region’s talent. It is the responsibility of the riders to ensure that any ANQ results are posted in their region accurately. The date of entry is used as a tiebreaker in ranking points.

Failure to participate in ANQs results in received rider entries being ranked after all ANQ participant entries. Low ranking results in a later gate pick for the first moto. In a full class, you will not get a starting position. If a TransCan entry is not ranked through at least one ANQ participation, they will only be eligible to enter as a post-entry. Confirmation of non-participant entries is delayed until all ANQ participating entries are confirmed.

Riders are encouraged to achieve their best possible result in ANQs, pre-enter TransCan before July 8th for maximum savings, and thereby get their best start gate position for the first moto and best assurance of being on the line as one of 42 of the finest from across the country.

Regional Gate Allocations for 2024:

WCAN – 1 (gate position is pulled from the host province)

ECAN – 1 (gate position is pulled from the host province)

BC (7)

– Future West (6), Vancouver Island (1)

Alberta (5)

– Alberta Championship Motocross (5)

Saskatchewan (3)

Manitoba (3)

South Western (8)

Eastern Ontario (2)

Northern Ontario (2)

Quebec (4)

Atlantic (4)

International Racers (2) – non-Canadian residents only

What if my region doesn’t have an ANQ?

If your region does not have an ANQ, you can ride ANQs in as many regions and classes as you like and then pick the results that give you the best entry position. Better yet, sign up today! The earlier you register, the better your odds of receiving a gate position once the ANQ series is complete.

Suppose your qualifier series position is lower than your region’s allocated positions. In that case, you may still get a starting position based on riders who qualified in your region but did not enter the TransCan. If other regions’ entries do not fill their allocated positions, these will be filled based on the date an entry is received.

I’ve heard of Waitlist Entries (also called Standby Entries or Alternates) – what are they?

When the gate is full for a given class, we maintain a list of riders who want to ride in that class but are unable to register in time. If cancellations or no-shows occur, the gate will be filled from the waitlist in the order entries are ranked.

How does the Waitlist work?

If a class is full, all riders must register using the Waitlist Option on the registration page. Waitlist entries are time-stamped and allocated to each class based on the date and time of registration. Waitlist spots are not distributed based on a personal relationship, a sponsor relationship or a meaningful story. If you register for a Waitlist position in a specific class and do not receive a gate position for that class after the hot lap of the first moto, your fees are refunded without penalty.

At no point do we call people to tell them to register for a class because it is filling up. We do not show preferential treatment to any single rider, regardless of personal or professional affiliation.

What else do I need to know?

Confirmations will be emailed after the completion of regional qualifiers and the compilation of national results. After that, confirmations will be sent out bi-weekly on an as-received basis. The order of preference for first moto gate position, resolution of number conflicts and the order of standby entries are determined by qualifier position and date of entry. Your confirmation email letter should be available at sign-in if there are any problems with registration, so hang on to it.

2024 National ANQ Schedule

The schedule is subject to change without notice; please refer to your regional race organization for up-to-date race dates.



BC (6 – split into two regions)

Future West Moto (4)

Vancouver Island Motocross (2)

AB (6 – split into two regions)

Alberta Championship Motocross (3)

AMSA MX

Saskatchewan (3)

Saskatchewan Motocross Association

Manitoba (3)

Grassroots Motocross



Ontario – Northern (2)

Ontario – SWO (8)

AMO Racing

Ontario – Eastern (2)

AMO Racing

Quebec (8)

Challenge Quebec

Atlantic (4)

Atlantic Motocross

TBD

Western Amateur National Championships (WCAN)

June – Raymond, AB

Eastern Amateur National Championships (ECAN)

July 22-28 – Deschambault, QC

***WCAN and ECAN are not limited entry events

***ALL RIDERS MUST BE MOTORSPORT RACING CANADA (MRC) MEMBERS**

Refunds:

January 24th – July 8th: Full refund less processing fees

July 9th – August 3rd: Full refund less $25 per class and processing fees

August 4th – August 11th: No refunds unless a gate position is unavailable to the registrant.

Contact

42932 Walton Road

Walton, ON N0K 1Z0

info@waltonraceway.ca

(519) 870-7223

Dates

Monday, August 5th – Early Move-in

Tuesday, August 6th – General Move-in

Wednesday, August 7th – Saturday, August 10th – Amateur Racing

Sunday, August 11th – Jetwerx Pro National Series Championships