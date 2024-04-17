Tyler Gibbs to Ride for SAR Yamaha in Brandon

Tyler Gibbs will ride bLU cRU in 2024.

Tyler Gibbs to Ride for SAR Yamaha in Brandon

Tyler Gibbs announced on his Instagram page that he has signed a deal to ride Yamahas for SAR Brandon for the 2024 racing season.

SAR Keystone Sports and Recreation has locations in Brandon and Steinbach, Manitoba. Tyler is calling Manitoba home these days with GF Ciel Ferguson.

We gave Tyler a call to get a few details on what this means for his racing season.

He will be on Yamaha YZ450 F’s and he is contracted to race the Manitoba Provincial Championships. His plan is to also do select rounds of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals. He said he’ll commit to 1 western round (obviously the Manitoba round in Pilot Mound) and 3 rounds in the east. He may also show up at Round 2 in Lethbridge, Alberta.

He’d also like to dip down into the USA to race as many money races as he can find south of Manitoba.

Congratulations to Tyler and the gang at SAR and Yamaha Motor Canada.

Here’s Tyler post on Instagram: