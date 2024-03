Tyler Medaglia 3rd Place GNCC Podium Speech

Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing rider #5 Tyler Medaglia lined up to race round 2 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida, at the Wild Boar GNCC.

Here’s his podium speech. I shot video throughout the day and will put an edit together as soon as I can.