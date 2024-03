VIDEO | #23 Josiah Natzke at GPF on His Red Bull KTM 450

VIDEO | #23 Josiah Natzke at GPF on His Red Bull KTM 450

By Billy Rainford

We catch up with Red Bull KTM Canada rider #23 Josiah Natzke from New Zealand as he was training at GPF in Cairo, Georgia. Josiah moves up to the 450 class to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Friday, March 8, 2024.