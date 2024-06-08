Video | A Thousand Miles from Nowhere | Ft. Kade Walker at Baja 1000

“A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” is a short film about the 7x team and the attempt at the 2023 Baja 1000 featuring Canadian Kade Walker.

“A Thousand Miles From Nowhere” is a short film about the 7x team and the attempt to continue their winning streak at the 2023 Baja 1000. Over 1300 miles: starting in La Paz and ending in Ensenada, this would be the longest 1000 race to date for Mark Samuels and his team.

Everyone is aware that The Thousand is one of the most dangerous races. After so many victorious finishes, one would assume the script is written for the 7x team to win again; but that is where our story begins. This is a truly heart-rending story about the real dangers of racing motorcycles. Our hope for all our viewers is to get an inside look at what our team really rolls up to the starting line preparing for and accepting. This sport is far from easy, far from safe, and sure as hell far from a hospital.

If you’d like to support Kade Walker and his recovery, please donate at Road2Recovery.com

Directed, Filmed, and Edited by JARED HARDY

Produced by ALIV, MIKE NOYES With Support From SLR HONDA