Video | Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax
By Billy Rainford
Bigwave wanders the pits and talks to a bunch of racers after the 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax in Bunnell, Florida.
Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech Service Centres.
450 Open Pro ($1500 entry fee):
1. 777 Evgeny Bobryshev $8500
2. 12 Sebastien Racine $4250
3. 97 Tristan Lane $3000
4. 245 Matti Jorgensen $2000
5. 595 Evgeny Mikhaylov $1500
6. 874 Zack Williams $1000
7. 350 Chandler Baker $750
8. 573 Chris Blackmer
9. 809 Brayden Ehlermann
10. 814 Deven Sorensen
11. 365 Tyler Lowe
12. 51 Mikey Morello
