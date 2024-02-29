Video | Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax

Video | Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech Service Centres

Bigwave wanders the pits and talks to a bunch of racers after the 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax in Bunnell, Florida.

Brought to you by Canadian Race Tech Service Centres.

450 Open Pro ($1500 entry fee):

1. 777 Evgeny Bobryshev $8500

2. 12 Sebastien Racine $4250

3. 97 Tristan Lane $3000

4. 245 Matti Jorgensen $2000

5. 595 Evgeny Mikhaylov $1500

6. 874 Zack Williams $1000

7. 350 Chandler Baker $750

8. 573 Chris Blackmer

9. 809 Brayden Ehlermann

10. 814 Deven Sorensen

11. 365 Tyler Lowe

12. 51 Mikey Morello