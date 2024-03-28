Video | ClubMX Pre-Race – St. Louis
Another gem from our friends over at Club MX heading into St. Louis this weekend:
Ep 8 of our all new Docu-Series covers Rnd 11 of the 2024 AMA Supercross season. The West Coast Crew returns for yet another muddy track to race on. Watch as Garrett maintains his spot in the points race and Phil experiences his toughest race of the season.
Filmed & Edited by Rob Filebark
Executive producer Brandon Haas
