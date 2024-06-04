Video | Drew Adams Wins Moto 2 in Calgary

By Billy Rainford

Video of #300 Drew Adams taking his first Pro/Am 250 class win in Canada in moto 2 at Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals at Wild Rose MX in downtown Calgary, Alberta. He finished 4-1 for 2nd overall.

Sunday, June 2, 2024.