Video Interview | #312 Izack and #27 Alek Guagadgno at WW Ranch

By Billy Rainford

We didn’t get to talk with #312 Izack Guadagno or his brother #27 Alek Guadagno after their races at the 2024 RCSX at Daytona International Speedway, but we found them at WW Ranch just west of Jacksonville, Florida, training with Club 57. I asked them about the racing and what their upcoming season looks like.

Thursday, March 7, 2024