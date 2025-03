Video | Jacqueline Ross Wins Women 30+ GNCC by 20 Minutes

By Billy Rainford

Jacqueline Ross dusted off her GNCC boots and won the Women 30+ class at Round 2 of the 2025 GNCC Racing Series at the Wild Boar GNCC at Hog Waller in Palatka, Florida. We grabbed the former Canadian WMX champ for her thoughts when the checkered flag waved.