Video | Raw Lap of Temple Hill MX with Blake Davies

Take a video lap of the Temple Hill MX track in Raymond, AB during the 2024 WCAN to be used for Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series.

By Billy Rainford

I stood on top of the big tower and shot a complete lap of #29 Blake Davies of the 2024 Temple Hill MX track that is being used for the WCAN and then Round 2 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals in Raymond, Alberta.

Friday, June 7, 2024