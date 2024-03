Video | Sebastien Racine almost Wins 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax

Video | Sebastien Racine almost Wins 2024 Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax

By Billy Rainford

Canadian MX101 Yamaha rider #12 Sebastien Racine from Casselman, Ontario, raced the Money Moto Showdown at Pax Trax in Bunnell, Florida. He and #777 Evgeny Bobryshev put on a great show as #97 Tristan Lane came from behind.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024.