Video | Tyler Gibbs 2024 Daytona Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Video interview with Canadian CREO KTM rider #221 Tyler Gibbs from Abbotsford, BC at the end of the night at the 2024 Daytona Supercross at Daytona International Speedway.

Saturday, March 2, 2024.