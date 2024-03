VIDEO | WLTN Kawasaki’s #84 Tanner Ward Training at GPF

VIDEO | WLTN Kawasaki’s #84 Tanner Ward Training at GPF

By Billy Rainford

Canadian WLTN Kawasaki rider #84 Tanner Ward talks us through how his training at GPF is going and what he expects from himself in the upcoming 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals as video of him riding in March plays.