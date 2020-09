Amateur SX Rounds 1 and 2 at Gopher Dunes

By Billy Rainford

There’s also a short amateur racing program at each Rockstar Triple Crown Supercross series round and that means we’re two rounds in. Here are a few photos from Frida and Saturday last week.

Pee Wee

#510 Axel Yates with the holeshot on Saturday in the Pee Wee class. #125 Keanan Lehtonen took the win on Friday night with 2-1 motos.

Open 50 (4-6)

#9 Chandler Powell from Ashton, ON has a streak going in the youngest class on the track.

Keagan Facciotti went down hard and gave Colton a taste of what his parents went through for years. Fortunately, the little guy was fine and they headed back to the pits to regroup.

Open 50 (7-8)

#109 Cody Meatherall from Waterford, ON took the Open 50 (7-8) win on Friday with 2-1 motos.

#130 Merrick Maguire was the winner of the Open 50 (7-8) class at Round 2 (2-1).

Open 65

And it’s #521 AJ Beth from Burketon, ON who has the streak going in the Open 65 class.

Open Junior

#25 Tristan Dares is the class of the Open Junior class and has all 4 wins going into this weekend.

#69 Hunter Scott and #360 Nicolas Dragfy had a really good battle for 2nd and 3rd on Saturday.

Open Intermediate

#411 Jack Gabor took the Open Intermediate win at Round 2 ahead of #115 Risi George.

#148 Felix Ouellet won the Open Intermediate class on Friday and then crashed hard in the rhythm section when he tried to race the Pro Am class on Saturday.

Open Ladies

#75 Lindsey Bradley has gone 1-1-1-1 so far in the Open Ladies class. #970 Dana Barrett has been 2nd in each one.

Open 85

#138 Dylan Rempel may have lapped the entire field on Saturday in the Open 85 class. He’s really on another level this season and hasn’t lost a moto yet in SX.

I’ll leave it with a few shots of moto parents doing moto parent things.