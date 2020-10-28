Faces at the Races | FWM AX | Rounds 3 & 4 | Presented by 100%
Photos and Captions by Billy Rainford
Here’s a fun and often sarcastic look at some of the people who were at the races this past weekend at Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships at Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.
Sorry, I don’t have a shot of anyone saying, “Let’s Go!” …but have I told you I saw the Ramones in concert a couple times from about 5 feet away from Joey himself?! Not bad.