Frid’Eh Update #40 | Teren Gerber | Presented by Troy Lee Designs

By Billy Rainford

Week #40 belongs to Teren Gerber. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #40 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update this week presented by Troy Lee Designs Canada. Week 40 puts us into October. How is it possible that this spring/summer/fall seems like both the longest and shortest three seasons of all-time at the same time?! I can’t explain it, but it does.

We’ve finished our Pro racing season up here in Canada and it leaves most of us wondering what’s next. What’s next for racing up here? What’s next for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series? What’s next for all the racing south of the border that draws us all down to warmer weather and sunshine during our winter months? What’s next for our Rockstar Triple Crown Tour in 2021? What’s for dinner? But we’ll get to all that…

Teren Gerber was #40 for the 2020 Canadian season. We’ve gotten to know him and his mom over the past few years as they travelled the country together a couple years back. Last season, he was hanging out with some trouble makers who don’t know what good music sounds like! (Sorry, I had to.)

He’s a mild-mannered guy off the bike, but can really let loose when the gate drops. We didn’t get to see him in the east when the series kicked off as he decided to stay out west and race locally as the season opened up in Alberta.

He’s busy at home right now with farming duties, but he was nice enough to give us a little bit of his time. Here’s what he had to say when we got in touch with him:

Here’s what the 20-year-old Alberta racer had to say when we got in touch with him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Teren. We haven’t seen you in quite a while. Can we remind people where you’re from, how old you are, and how you got your start racing moto?

Teren Gerber: Good day, I’m 20 years old and I’m originally from Coronation, Alberta, but at the start of this year I moved to Calgary, Alberta. My dad used to race so he was the one who started it all.

I know I asked you this last year, but how did you choose your first racing number?

My first racing number was 8. I don’t think there was any reason for it other than I thought it looked cool at the time. Haha.

You ended up with the #40 for the 2020 season. How did your 2019 season go? What was the highlight?

Season definitely had some ups and downs. Really weren’t the results I was expecting and I know I can achieve better but overall I had a ton of fun and learned a lot. Highlight was the whole trip out east. There was never a dull moment.

What did you get up to when the Pro series ended?

At the end of the season last year I came home and got right into harvest for my dad and started combining probably about two weeks after after I got back

How about last winter?

Starting in November I ended up going to school taking pre-employment electrician and that lasted a couple months before I started work.

Teren came all the way east in 2019. | Bigwave photo

What do you do for work?

I am a first-year apprentice electrician and have been working for about seven months now.

We didn’t see you come east this year. Did you pay attention to the series? What did you think?

Yeah, I Ended up following most of the races. Honestly, kind of glad I never came out this east this year just because of all the mudders and I am not a mud rider, but overall lots of guys had some really good rides which was awesome to see.

Teren at Riverglade in 2019. | Bigwave photo

I see on your Instagram that you have been racing in Alberta. How did your summer go at the races?

Yeah, recently just finished the fall series in Calgary. Those races are always great because they are pretty competitive. I’m pretty happy with my riding right now. I feel pretty comfortable and just need to work on a couple things for next year.

So, now the racing is almost done for the season. What will you do this offseason?

Right now I got the week off work in Calgary to come out to help my dad harvest for a week. When I go back to Calgary my plans are to get ready to race the Future West Arenacross series. My plan is to do them all but just trying to work everything out with work right now to see if I can make it happen. After that I’m still working out a plan for winter.

Assuming racing gets back to normal in 2021, what are your plans for next season?

Next year I’ll be ready to go. I’m going to put all my effort into west coast for next year and any other local races. If I can find some support I’ll do my best to try and come out east again. Hopefully, something comes up.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years? What are your career goals, if you have any yet?

I see myself still racing and riding. I still have racing goals I want to achieve before I think any deeper into my career.

Teren is heading down the road as an electrician but says he has unfinished business in moto. | Bigwave photo

What keeps you busy for fun when you’re not on your dirt bike?

Besides work I started mountain biking a lot this year. We have some gnarly riding out here and there is a good group of us that go. We are all pretty close in skill level so it’s a ton of fun.

Have your musical tastes improved since last summer?

Haha It’s still better than ever, Billy. Nickelback is still number 1.

Haha. OK, thanks for chatting with us, Teren. Good luck, and is there anyone you’d like to thank?

I’d like to thank my mom and dad, Blackfoot Direct, Direct Suspension, Ferris factory, LRX Performance, and Troy Lee Designs.

Just as the season ends up here and I’m pumped to get out on the YZ250 2-stroke to try and get comfortable again, the wether takes a nose-dive in Southwestern Ontario and we’re stuck indoors. We got extremely lucky for the final two weekends of Supercross at Gopher Dunes. If we were trying to race in the weather we’ve got here right now, it would have been awful.

26C and sunny is fairly normal for late September these days, but having SX outdoors in Canada is always a risk. We got lucky.

We’ve crowned our champions (SX series and Triple Crown series).

250 MX – Jess Pettis

250 SX – Marshal Weltin

250 Triple Crown – Marshal Weltin $2000

Marshal Weltin wins 250 Rockstar Triple Crown title. | Bigwave photo

450 MX – Dylan Wright

450 SX – Cole Thompson

450 Triple Crown – Dylan Wright $20, 000

Dylan Wright wins 450 Triple Crown title. | Bigwave photo

Obviously, the money was cut back in this crazy season. We didn’t get to have an AX portion and the MX series was restricted to Gopher Dunes, Walton Raceway, and Sand Del Lee. It makes sense that Rockstar wasn’t willing to put up the same level of cash, not to mention I suppose it should be called the “Double” Crown.

We’re heading hard into Silly Season now and rumours are flying. Let’s have a look at what’s going on:

#2 Matt Goerke – retired

#3 Shawn Maffenbeier – not signed yet

#5 Tyler Medaglia – not re-signed to Kawasaki

#6 Luke Renzland – if borders re-open, watch for him back at MX101

#9 Dylan Wright – Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing – 450

#10 Keylan Meston – Likely has a home with Carlson Racing FXR Husqvarna as long as he wants it – 450

#11 Davey Fraser – Likely has a home with Carlson Racing FXR Husqvarna as long as he wants it – 250 or 450

#12 Cade Clason – SX only deal

#15 Jess Pettis – Red Bull Thor KTM – 450

#16 Cole Thompson – another year left at Red Bull Thor KTM – 450

#18 Tanner Ward – Honda Canada GDR Fox – 250

#19 (now #2) Marshal Weltin – Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit – 250 or 450?

#20 Westen Wrozyna – FXR Pre-Mix class defending champ

#21 Quinn Amyotte – will he get a shot on a team?

#22 Jyire Mitchell – will likely show up when and where he wants

#23 Dakota Alix – will likely come back with Team PRMX if borders open

#25 Tyler Gibbs – will likely keep chasing a ride

#26 (now #51) Josh Cartwright – has a home on the PRMX Just ! Kawasaki team

#28 Sam Gaynor – still looking for a home in 2021

#41 Jeremy McKie – likely still shopping around for support for 2021

#46 Marco Cannella – rumoured to be turning orange in 2021 and beyond – 250

#54 Phil Nicoletti – back to take another run for Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha – 450

#77 Casey Keast – Likely has a home with Carlson Racing Husqvarna as long as he wants it – 250

#164 Ryder McNabb – Honda Canada GDR Fox – 250

#381 Jake Piccolo – still shopping around for a team for 2021

Obviously, things are going to change before we get to the first gate drop of the 2021 season, but it’s interesting to look at how some things appear to be lining up.

Matt Goerke’s Last Race

I stopped in to chat with Matt Goerke a couple times throughout his final race last weekend at Gopher Dunes. Matt will now transition into retired racer life down in Florida where he intends to start a disaster relief business. Good luck, Matt.

Here’s the video I shot:

2021 Yamaha YZ250F Media Ride Day at Motopark

Greg Poisson rode the new 2021 Yamaha YZ250F for the Media Ride Day at Motopark last week. Here’s the video:

Tailgating with #28 Sam Gaynor

Greg sat on the tailgate with #28 Sam Gaynor at the end of the day at the final round of Supercross at Gopher Dunes.

RE•VI•VAL Project for Mental Health Awareness

Check out the gritty vibe in this photo from the RE•VI•VAL video shoot.

I’m really looking forward to the end product of this project we are working on with Greg Poisson to promote Mental Health Awareness. He’s been shooting video this week with cinematographer Joel Kim and we should see the finished product soon.

Jess Pettis Update

Jess Pettis to have knee scoped October 14th. | Bigwave photo

I gave Jess a call this afternoon to see how he’s doing after leaving the series early and not racing the SX portion. He was just driving back into Prince George, BC after being out at the family cabin.

He was supposed to be in the recovery phase from some minor knee surgery but it turns out he was just getting squeezed into the schedule because someone who was supposed to get surgery that day was getting tested for COVID-19 but ended up testing negative, so Jess’ window of opportunity closed. He’ll go in for some meniscus work on October 14th.

When we spoke, he was about to get his KTM 450 ready for a little ride this afternoon. He hasn’t been on a bike since Sand Del Lee so he was pretty pumped about throwing a leg over a bike again.

The procedure shouldn’t really affect his riding at all as getting your meniscus cleaned up can have you back on your feet immediately, and that’s what Jess is hoping for.

Have fun today, Jess.

OK, it looks like we’re in for a wet weekend in my area, so it will be a perfect time to sit in front of the TV and watch some Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross from Lakewood, Colorado.

Have a great weekend, everyone.