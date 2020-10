FWM Canadian AX Championships | Round 2 Mains on Video

FWM Canadian AX Championships | Round 2 Mains on Video

Here’s the live feed archive from Round 2 of the 2020 Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships from Chilliwack Heritage Park in Chilliwack, BC.

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Pro Am Lights – :55:30

Pro Open – 2:22:00

Here’s the link: