ICYMI | Catching Up with Brad Nauditt

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Fox Racing Canada.

Catching Up with Spokane, Washington, native, Brad Nauditt. | John Meaney photo

Brad Nauditt has been coming north from his home state of Washington to race our series for a bunch of years now. In fact, he’s one of the riders who we’ve affectionately adopted as one of our own; he’s half Canadian.

He’s threatened to retire a few times, but doesn’t seem to be able to make the transition to “normal” life quite yet.

Here’s a look at his 2019 Canadian season:

We got in touch with him on this busy week and he was nice enough to spend some of his family time with us. Here’s what he had to say:

Here’s what Brad Nauditt had to say when we got in touch with him. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Brad. I haven’t spoken with you in a while. Let’s do our usual and start at the beginning: How did you first get involved in Motocross?

Brad Nauditt: Hi Billy. Hope you had a great Christmas and thanks for reaching out to me. I got started racing when I was 10 years old. I met a couple of my friends, Josh James and John Busby, out in a field by our house. I was riding a PW80 at the time and John let me ride his KX65. After looping it out a few times, my dad went out and picked me up one a few weeks later.

What was your first number and why did you choose it?

My first number was 11. I ended up with it because that was the easiest number to make with electrical tape. I wanted that as a career number so bad but Davey (Fraser) got it. Haha

You’re from Washington State. Who did you come up through the amateur ranks with?

I raced with Kevin Urquhart, Ben Evens, Cole Siebler, Tiger Lacey, Greg Crater, Tommy Weeks, Jason Potter, Weston Potter, Josh Hill, Land Currier and the Villopotos (Ryan Villopoto and Tyler Villopoto). The list goes on and on, but we had some good riders in the NW out here.

Brad came up through the ranks with a lot of heavy hitters from the northwest. | Bigwave photo

What was the highlight of your amateur career?

I lead a couple laps at Loretta Lynn’s back in 2007 or so. I never was an insane amateur rider.

I just wasn’t finishing where I needed to and / or wanted to finish and I didn’t have any obligations so I pulled the plug. Brad Nauditt

What year did you turn Pro?

I turned pro in 2007.

What brought you to the Canadian series in the first place? What year was your first one up here and how did it go?

I was trying to decide where I was going to race the year of 2009 and while staying a Kevin Urquhart’s that winter, we came up with the idea of racing the whole CMRC series that year. It was pretty last-minute but it was one that none of us will ever forget.

You‘ve ridden for a few teams and on your own up here. What’s been the highlight of your Canadian career?

My highlight so far was Regina 2016. It was a crazy day for us and everyone that was involved. I scored a 1-5 for 2nd overall.

I know you got involved in the family business. What is it you do for your full-time job?

I sell document solutions and software back here in Spokane. It’s the family business so I have been able to kind of come and go as needed for racing in the past.

Brad has always been a great starter and has many Canadian holeshots to his credit. | Bigwave photo

You raced the entire 2019 series until the Gopher Dunes National. Can you sum up your season for us and why did it end short?

Yeah, it was real simple what happened there. I just wasn’t finishing where I needed to and / or wanted to finish and I didn’t have any obligations so I pulled the plug. All of my sponsors have been with me for many years so they all understood.

What did you get up to after that?

I went home and regrouped and had some family stuff to attend and started getting back in the swing of working again.

What are your winter plans?

I’m just going to work this winter and hopefully do some little AX races. I’m trying to badger some old friends of mine into racing Calgary, but I think they are nervous.

Brad at the 2015 Ulverton National. Maybe we’ll see him at a race or two in 2020. | Bigwave photo

And what about the 2020 season?

I have no plans, really. I might line up for a couple rounds here and there, but I am staying back here mainly in WA and going to start expanding a few things at work.

OK, thanks for taking the time with us during this hectic Holiday Season. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Andy & Jeff from Baldface Lodge, Josh from Northwest Steel Fab, Jay & JT from Shit & Fox, Imagetech, Royal Business Systems, MotoSport.com, Guts Racing, all the boys at Fusion Graphix, Rob from Hinson, Yoshimura, Luke Byoke, Alex Haley, Trevor Mort, Robbie Feder, Ryan Fedorow, Brett DiManno, and thanks, Billy, for reaching out. Happy Holidays!!!