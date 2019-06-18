ICYMI | Catching Up with Jason Benny

Catching Up with Jason Benny. | Bigwave photo

We didn’t see #24 Jason Benny this weekend at McNabb Valley MX in Minnedosa, MB, but we’ll be seeing the friendly Quebeccer soon.

Jason will join the series at Gopher Dunes for Round 4 of the 2019 Rockstar Triple Crown MX Nationals and race the remainder of the season.

We grabbed Jason for a talk to find out what he’s been up to since we saw him last.

Here’s what Jason had to say. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello, Jason. We haven’t seen you in a while. I noticed we didn’t ask you our usual starter questions last year, so let’s do that here. How did you first get into motocross?

Jason Benny: Hi Billy, yeah you’ll see me soon. I first got started riding dirt bikes when I was around 6 years old. My dad used to have a Harley and maybe this is where my passion for dirt bikes came from. I kept asking for a bike since I was 2 years old and finally got one at 6.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

My first race number was 50, but I have no idea why I picked that number. I guess because it was available!

Jason in 2017. | Bigwave photo

Do you remember your first bike and first race? How did it go?

My first race was at a Local race at St-Ambroise where they used to have the national, but I don’t really remember how it went. I remember when I started my first season. My first race was in Deschambault. I was on a 65cc and I probably got lapped by everyone. My dad made me do 1 more lap after the checkered because every one had one more lap in.

Who was your biggest rival as an amateur?

I had many rivals as an amateur, but my most memorable battles were with Alex Laliberté and Jonathan Parisé.

What year did you turn Pro and how was your first year?

I first turned pro in 2010. I think I broke all my left foot toes that year on the downhill at Ste Julie where (Colton) Facciotti crashed one year.

Jason has got some solid indoor skills too. | Bigwave photo

You ended up with #24 for this season. Can you sum up how your 2018 season went?

I feel like I struggled a lot, made many mistakes, and had trouble finding my pace last year. I scored points but I don’t think I rode like I’m capable of.

What have you been doing over the winter months?

Over the winter I had a lot of fun, took time for myself, rode backcountry snowmobile and spent time with my girlfriend.

What do you do for your 9-5 job?

I don’t have a 9-5 job yet. I help my dad on his land and I’m focusing on dirt bikes. I’m very grateful I get to have such good people around me that help me do what I love.

Have you been racing this season in Quebec?

I haven’t raced yet. My first race will be next weekend in Tring Jonction, Qc. I was planning to go to Ste Julie a couple weeks ago only with my pick up, but it rained a lot so the day before and decided I’d pass.

Jason would love to get this feeling from Deschambault one more time. | Bigwave photo

What are your plans for the rest of the summer?

I’m planning to race the rest of the season starting at Gopher Dunes.

How about next winter? Do you have Supercross plans?

My next winter plans are to start working a weekly job and ride backcountry on the weekends, if the conditions are good.

OK, good luck and we’ll see you in the east! Who would you like to thank?

Thank you, Billy! I’d first like to thank my family, my girlfriend and my friends! And all my sponsors:

Moto Ducharme

Vr medic

Fatalee-t racing

Gourlay performance products

Twice production

100percent

Max bike

Kawasaki canada