Interview | Dylan Wright Talks about Last Week’s Gopher Dunes Races and More

Interview | Dylan Wright Talks about Last Week’s Gopher Dunes Races and More

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Fox Racing Canada

We talk with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing’s #9 Dylan Wright about the first AMO race of the shortened season that took place at Gopher Dunes this past weekend against some stiff competition.

We also cover that crash in Florida, the coronavirus, National Prep Day at Walton Raceway, and how he’s adapted to life on the 450.