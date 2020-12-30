Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | December

Off the Cuff with Jacqueline Ross | December

By Jacqueline Ross

Greetings, Humans!

Happy Festivus! I’ve waited all year to use that line! I hope you’ve enjoyed the month of December. I’ve heard a lot of people broadcasting throughout the year that they ”just can’t wait for 2020 to be over!” Congratulations, you made it! 28 hours left (depending upon when this gets posted)! Since this column holds my thoughts and points of view, I’m going to share mine; 2020 has been one of the best years of my life. As Wayne Dyer said, ”When you change the way you look at things the things you look at change.”

Inspired during a recent training session with two of my lil homies, I almost had to get my notebook out in the middle of the session and start writing! Allow me to introduce Fisher and Grady O’Connor. Also known as, FishSticks and G!

FishSticks and G

These brothers have been riding/racing about 9 months now and I’ve been grateful to have been with them since the beginning! What I love most about working with FishSticks and G is every session they give it everything they have. They do a moto and it gets so intense you’d think we were at a Motocross National. It might be a typical Tuesday night at Mesa Motocross Park for the other riders, but for these two, it’s the Mesa Park National! People line the fence to watch as they battle back and forth. You would think a championship is on the line! It’s exciting to witness passion in action.

Together we’ve had awesome training sessions, won races, laughed, smiled, and have shed tears of frustration. We’ve pretty much dealt with all the feels! Well, our latest session was monumental. It wasn’t a day where everything just clicked. That’s underrated. It was a day that came together after thousands of minutes, countless hours, days, and months of

consistent and persistent hard work and effort. These are the days that keep the dream alive on the arduous journey toward greatness. When you’re disciplined to stay the course and continue to acquire the skills needed to win your next battle. When you don’t allow circumstances beyond your control to dictate your decisions. When you’re not discouraged by failed attempts, but encouraged to keep trying. Grit. The stuff required to win at life and win championships.

I’ve said this many times, motocross lessons are really life lessons in disguise, at least mine are. If we never stop making improvements we will always get results. The bad days, or perhaps we should say character building days, will present themselves from time to time. What we make of them is what matters. You can’t beat a person who never gives up.

Small steps,

Jacqueline