Out of the Blue | Harley Lawson | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Harley Lawson

Date of Birth: December 20th, 2006

Hometown: Calgary, Alberta

Grade: Grade 8

Race Number: 250

Bike: KTM 2020 85

Club: AMSA

This week, we feature #250 Harley Lawson from Calgary, Alberta. | Danika White photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My parents have been racing motocross for many years and made it into our family passion. Plus, many other people at our hometown track convinced me to race in Calgary and out of Calgary.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I love the outdoors/exploring. I also enjoy many other sports such as volleyball, basketball, triathlon, snowboarding, downhill mountain biking, hiking and many others.

As a racer are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Personally, I think the body strength difference between men and women is extremely different. We have to focus more on our skill and technique as you’re on able to manhandle it.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

That is really hard to narrow down as I enjoy and respect a lot of riders in different aspects of the sport.

Shane Cuthberston – He is a close family friend and the founder of Rad 2.0 and has helped me improved on my off-road and motocross riding skills. He has taught me that anything is possible and you always have to believe in yourself and push forward.

Trystan Hart – He is an Hard Enduro rider and showing others if you work hard and it pays off.

Spencer Wilton – He is a Motocross and EndroCross rider. He has helped me on the motocross scene.

Danika White – She is a very outstanding and outgoing lady that inspires other women to join with all levels. She also started the Surf’n Berms community for ladies learning to ride and progress in the sport.

If Harley decides to concentrate on MX, be prepared to see a lot more of this smile…she’s got potential. | Candace Lawson photo

What’s your favourite track and why?

Calgary, Alberta, Wild Rose motocross track. The reason why I enjoy that track is because it has all different skill levels and very encouraging riders.

What event do you look forward to most every year or one you don’t ever want to miss?

I look forward to the spring and fall club Super Saturday series. I also look forward to the off-road series.

Who has been your biggest inspiration and hero on and off the track?

I look up to many riders but I mostly look up to my dad, BJ Lawson. He has helped me with many things such as picking me up off the ground, cheering for me, giving me tips and tricks, and also has ways to inspire me to keep pushing me to be the greatest I can be.

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

Before every race I always put on a pink scrunchy on my left hand and it never comes off. Also, at the gate or at the starting line I give my dad a fist bump. The last thing I do before every race, I check to make sure everything fits right and is on right such as boots, helmet, gloves, goggles and chest protector.

“I am also really proud of myself for trying new things such as motocross because I have always been an Off-road rider for the last 10 years, but now I’ve really found the passion for both.” ~ Harley | Adam Gregory photo

Tell us about your 2020 race season and what’s your plans for the 2021 season?

2020 race season there were not too many races, but I did do some fall series in Calgary with family and friends. I also went to Chilliwack to race the Direct Motocross (Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships) for one weekend with the Seitz family.

My plan for the upcoming 2021 race season is to stay healthy and safe. But my family are gonna try to hit all the Off-road races with the AMSA. We are also gonna try to hit the Calgary motocross races at the Wild Rose track and maybe do some Direct Motocross (Future West Moto) races in Chilliwack.

What’s your biggest accomplishment to date?

I’m always happy to finish the race how I started and never giving up. But I am also really proud of myself for trying new things such as motocross because I have always been an Off-road rider for the last 10 years, but now I’ve really found the passion for both.

Watch for Harley in 2021 as she tries to attend more motocross events along with her off-road races. Oh, and happy birthday in a few days! | Bigwave photo

What’s the biggest lesson the motocross racing/off-road that taught you so far.

Never give up. Slow is fast. Stay focused. Challenges make you better. Have an open mindset.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I’m honestly not sure about that question, I’m just hoping to make a big impact on dirt biking and inspiring other people, especially girls and ladies. I would probably wanna hit as many races as I can and get many other sponsors, try my best and be proud of myself for what I achieved.

Who would you like to thank?

Cycle Works Calgary, Fox Racing Canada, my dad, my mom, Candace Lawson, my sister, Reese Lawson, family and friends, and everyone who cheers me on and that supports me!