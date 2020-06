Ryan Surratt Signs with Sky Racing Kawasaki

Ryan Surratt Signs with Sky Racing Kawasaki

California racer, Ryan Surratt. | Bigwave photo

We’re learning that California rider Ryan Surratt has signed on with Al Dyck and the Sky Racing Kawasaki team for the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour.

Apparently, the team already has a bike in California so Ryan will be able to get on it and start preparing next week.

We’ll be sure to post the Press Release with more information as soon as we see it. Ryan joins #23 Dakota Alix on the team.