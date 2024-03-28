2024 Canadian ISDE Teams Named

2024 Canadian ISDE Teams Named

2024 ISDE TEAMS

Press Release – March 28, 2024

The Canadian Motorcycle Association (CMA) is very pleased to announce the following riders selected to attend the International Six Days Enduro (ISDE) in Spain this October.

World Trophy Team

Alex Gougeon, St-Lin Laurentides, Quebec

Ryder Heacock, Pontypool, ON

Owen McKill, Vernon, BC

Tyler Medaglia, Brookefield, NS

Junior World Trophy Team

Kenny Henderson, Thamesford, ON

Boston Mongomery, Logan Lake, BC

Gavin Shackelly, Merritt, BC

Women’s World Trophy Team

Lexi Pechout, Calgary, AB

Felicia Robichaud, Cowansville, QC

Shelby Turner, Barons, AB

Women’s Club Team

Marie-Claude Boudreau, Garibaldi Highlands, BC

Courtney Schmale, Medicine Hat, AB

Emma Sharpless, Ottawa, ON

Veteran Club Team

Mark Cahill, Kelowna, BC

Guy Giroux, St-Hippolyte, QC

Jeff Pillon, Harrow, ON

Club Team 1

Philippe Chaine, Chesterville, QC

Ian McKill, Vernon, BC

Jared Stock, Medicine Hat, AB

Club Team 2

Cody Begon, Hinton, AB

Noah Galbraith, Lower Nicola, BC

Riley McClain, Pincher Creek, AB

Club Team 3/Individual Entry

•Ishtar Chandaria, Toronto, ON

The FIM is pleased to announce that the date and venue for the 2024 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro (ISDE) has now been confirmed. The event will run from 14-19 October at Silleda in Galicia in Spain. While this will be the first time the ISDE has been held in this region of north-west Spain, it will be the fifth time the nation has hosted the event with the most recent edition on Spanish soil staged in 2016 in Navarre.

FIM Enduro Director John Collins welcomed the news, saying: “On behalf of the FIM Enduro Commission I am delighted to be able confirm that the FIM International Six Days’ Enduro will be returning to Spain next year as previously announced, the nation has a long association with the sport. I would like to thank the RFME and everyone involved for their kind co-operation in this important matter.”