2024 GNCC Racing | Round 4 Results | Canadians Show Up

Results from Round 4 of the 2024 GNCC Racing series at the Camp Coker Bullet race in Society Hill, South Carolina. We had Canadians in the field!

Look how close 3-6 was in the WXC class! #550 Shelby Turner 4th.

#50 Austin Jones lined up for his first GNCC event in the Sportsman A class:

Full results HERE.

Next Round: April 13 – The Old Grey – Monterey, Tennessee.