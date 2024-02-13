2024 Iron Horse Arenacross Results and Point Standings

Iron Horse Arenacross

Agrim Centre

Rimby, Alberta

After rounds 1 and 2, here are the point standings:

Pro Am

  1. 56 Blake Davies 50
  2. 711 Nick Collins 82
  3. 31 Zach Ufimzeff 78
  4. 91 Ethan Ouellette 72
  5. 930 Liam Dodds 68
  6. 97 Wyatt Hasil 61
  7. 141 Danny Robertson 56
  8. 998 Jonah Dueck 52
  9. 82 Dawson Gravelle 50
  10. 218 Jordan Dent 22
  11. 101 Ryan Lockhart 12

Ladies

  1. 61 Amber Giroux 75
  2. 97 Cali Austad 66
  3. 19 Brooklyn Gibney 52
  4. 71 Taylor Dunser 62
  5. 513 Karen Rominick 46
  6. 304 Teegan Hood 43
  7. 109 Layne Austad 41
  8. 655 Hailey Spelt 40
  9. 14 Alivia Werezak 30
  10. 91 Mary Ostrem 24

Supermini

  1. 117 Jacob Dehaan 75
  2. 928 Luke Dodds 60
  3. 131 Cade McBride 59
  4. 424 Grady Caudill 54
  5. 56 Matthew McClelland 52
  6. 52 Kai Bryant 48
  7. 16 Levi Jubb 41
  8. 111 Liam Lebeau 40
  9. 32 Hunter Fediuk 33
  10. 813 Cameron Roy 24

Rounds 3 and 4: February 16, 17.