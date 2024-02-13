2024 Iron Horse Arenacross Results and Point Standings
Agrim Centre
Rimby, Alberta
After rounds 1 and 2, here are the point standings:
Pro Am
- 56 Blake Davies 50
- 711 Nick Collins 82
- 31 Zach Ufimzeff 78
- 91 Ethan Ouellette 72
- 930 Liam Dodds 68
- 97 Wyatt Hasil 61
- 141 Danny Robertson 56
- 998 Jonah Dueck 52
- 82 Dawson Gravelle 50
- 218 Jordan Dent 22
- 101 Ryan Lockhart 12
Ladies
- 61 Amber Giroux 75
- 97 Cali Austad 66
- 19 Brooklyn Gibney 52
- 71 Taylor Dunser 62
- 513 Karen Rominick 46
- 304 Teegan Hood 43
- 109 Layne Austad 41
- 655 Hailey Spelt 40
- 14 Alivia Werezak 30
- 91 Mary Ostrem 24
Supermini
- 117 Jacob Dehaan 75
- 928 Luke Dodds 60
- 131 Cade McBride 59
- 424 Grady Caudill 54
- 56 Matthew McClelland 52
- 52 Kai Bryant 48
- 16 Levi Jubb 41
- 111 Liam Lebeau 40
- 32 Hunter Fediuk 33
- 813 Cameron Roy 24
Rounds 3 and 4: February 16, 17.
