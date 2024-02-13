2024 Iron Horse Arenacross Results and Point Standings

Iron Horse Arenacross

Agrim Centre

Rimby, Alberta

After rounds 1 and 2, here are the point standings:

Pro Am

56 Blake Davies 50 711 Nick Collins 82 31 Zach Ufimzeff 78 91 Ethan Ouellette 72 930 Liam Dodds 68 97 Wyatt Hasil 61 141 Danny Robertson 56 998 Jonah Dueck 52 82 Dawson Gravelle 50 218 Jordan Dent 22 101 Ryan Lockhart 12

Ladies

61 Amber Giroux 75 97 Cali Austad 66 19 Brooklyn Gibney 52 71 Taylor Dunser 62 513 Karen Rominick 46 304 Teegan Hood 43 109 Layne Austad 41 655 Hailey Spelt 40 14 Alivia Werezak 30 91 Mary Ostrem 24

Supermini

117 Jacob Dehaan 75 928 Luke Dodds 60 131 Cade McBride 59 424 Grady Caudill 54 56 Matthew McClelland 52 52 Kai Bryant 48 16 Levi Jubb 41 111 Liam Lebeau 40 32 Hunter Fediuk 33 813 Cameron Roy 24

Full Results HERE

Live timing HERE

Rounds 3 and 4: February 16, 17.