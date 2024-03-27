2024 Lethbridge WCAN | Everything You Need to Know
The Triple Crown Series is excited to be hosting the WCAN this year for the first time in our seven years of promoting all Triple Crown Series races and events. We are looking forward to the return of Temple Hill Motocross, better known as the Lethbridge Motorcycle Club, just outside of Temple Hill, AB.
Following the WCAN June 5th – June 8th will be Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series on Sunday June 9th, where all the action in Premix/WMX/250/450 Pro will continue to battle for 2024 championships at the highest level in Canadian motocross.
GATE TIMES
Wednesday June 5: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Thursday June 6: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Friday June 7: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Saturday June 8: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Sunday June 9: 6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
COMPLETE RACE SCHEDULE TO COME
RACER CHECKIN TIMES & TRANSPONDER RENTALS
Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – Bibs, Class Check, Transponders
GATE FEES – All Gate and camping will be paid onsite
WEEKEND PASSES
Tuesday or Wednesday: $80.00 Adult / $60.00 Youth
Thursday: $75.00 Adult / $50.00 Youth
Friday: $60.00 Adult / $40.00 Youth
Saturday: $60.00 Adult / $40.00 Youth
DAY PASSES
Thursday – Saturday: $25.00 Adult / $15 Youth
Sunday: $35.00 Adult / $20.00 youth
5 years and under are free
CAMPING (entry day/per vehicle or camper)
Tuesday/Wednesday: $60.00
Thursday: $50.00
Friday: $40.00
Saturday: $30.00
ENTRY FEES – Plus GST
$85.00 per class (3 Motos per class)
Tyke 50cc: $20.00 – No Transponders and no scoring
TRANSPONDER RENTALS*
$50.00 Rental Fee Thursday – Saturday
*Note: Transponders are mandatory for all class but Tyke. You will not be scored if you do not have one. Ensure that your transponder is updated and fully charged!
RACE DETAILS
Membership & Registration Signup is ONLINE ONLY – www.livelaps.com
WEEK DAY SCHEDULE
Wednesday June 7
Move in day
Rider Check In – 2pm – 7pm
Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7:30pm
Thursday June 8
Practice and Racing
Friday June 9
Racing
Shift Holeshot Challenge 7pm
Saturday June 10
Championship Day and Awards
Awards start at 6pm
Special Awards
Yamaha Factory Rider Award
NOTE: RIDERS MUST HAVE A VALID
2024 MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER TO REGISTER
CLASS LIST:
Tyke 50cc (non championship class)
50cc 4-6
50cc 7-8
50cc Open
65cc 7-9
65cc 10-11
65cc Open
85cc 7-11
85cc 12-16
Supermini
Schoolboy
Schoolboy 2
Girls 9-16
Ladies
Open Beginner
250 Junior
Open Junior
250 Intermediate
Open Intermediate
Pro Am
Under 30 (no Pro)
30 Plus – Vet Master (no Pro)
30 Plus – Junior
Plus 40 (no Pro)
Plus 50
HOTEL BOOKING INFORMATION
MUST BOOK BEFORE MAY 15
Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge
To Make Individual Reservations:
- Guests can book directly with this link:
- https://reservations.sandmanhotels.com/113172?groupID=4001584#
- Alternatively, you can call our 24-hour Central Reservations office at 1-800-726-3626 / 1-800-SANDMAN.
- In order to receive the correct rates, callers must reference:
- Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge
- Group Name: NM Spectators, Friends and Family
- Block ID: 312988
- Block code: 24SPECTATORS
- A valid credit card is required at the time of reservation to secure any guests rooms.
Sandman Hotel Lethbridge
To Make Individual Reservations:
- Guests can book directly with this link:
- https://reservations.sandmanhotels.com/113094?groupID=4226351
- Alternatively, you can call our 24-hour Central Reservations office at 1-800-726-3626 / 1-800-SANDMAN.
- In order to receive the correct rates, callers must reference:
- Sandman Hotel Lethbridge
- Group Name: NM Spectators, Friends and Family
- Block ID: 354016
- Block code: 2024SFF
- A valid credit card is required at the time of reservation to secure any guests rooms.
