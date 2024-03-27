2024 Lethbridge WCAN | Everything You Need to Know

The Triple Crown Series is excited to be hosting the WCAN this year for the first time in our seven years of promoting all Triple Crown Series races and events. We are looking forward to the return of Temple Hill Motocross, better known as the Lethbridge Motorcycle Club, just outside of Temple Hill, AB.

Following the WCAN June 5th – June 8th will be Round 2 of the Triple Crown Series on Sunday June 9th, where all the action in Premix/WMX/250/450 Pro will continue to battle for 2024 championships at the highest level in Canadian motocross.

GATE TIMES

Wednesday June 5: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Thursday June 6: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday June 7: 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Saturday June 8: 6:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday June 9: 6:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

COMPLETE RACE SCHEDULE TO COME

RACER CHECKIN TIMES & TRANSPONDER RENTALS

Wednesday 3:00 p.m. – Bibs, Class Check, Transponders

GATE FEES – All Gate and camping will be paid onsite

WEEKEND PASSES

Tuesday or Wednesday: $80.00 Adult / $60.00 Youth

Thursday: $75.00 Adult / $50.00 Youth

Friday: $60.00 Adult / $40.00 Youth

Saturday: $60.00 Adult / $40.00 Youth

DAY PASSES

Thursday – Saturday: $25.00 Adult / $15 Youth

Sunday: $35.00 Adult / $20.00 youth

5 years and under are free

CAMPING (entry day/per vehicle or camper)

Tuesday/Wednesday: $60.00

Thursday: $50.00

Friday: $40.00

Saturday: $30.00

ENTRY FEES – Plus GST

$85.00 per class (3 Motos per class)

Tyke 50cc: $20.00 – No Transponders and no scoring

TRANSPONDER RENTALS*

$50.00 Rental Fee Thursday – Saturday

*Note: Transponders are mandatory for all class but Tyke. You will not be scored if you do not have one. Ensure that your transponder is updated and fully charged!

﻿RACE DETAILS

Membership & Registration Signup is ONLINE ONLY – www.livelaps.com

WEEK DAY SCHEDULE

Wednesday June 7

﻿Move in day

Rider Check In – 2pm – 7pm

Opening ceremonies and riders meeting 7:30pm

Thursday June 8

Practice and Racing

Friday June 9

Racing

Shift Holeshot Challenge 7pm

Saturday June 10

Championship Day and Awards

Awards start at 6pm

Special Awards

Yamaha Factory Rider Award

NOTE: RIDERS MUST HAVE A VALID

2024 MRC MEMBERSHIP IN ORDER TO REGISTER

CLASS LIST:

Tyke 50cc (non championship class)

50cc 4-6

50cc 7-8

50cc Open

65cc 7-9

65cc 10-11

65cc Open

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Supermini

Schoolboy

Schoolboy 2

Girls 9-16

Ladies

Open Beginner

250 Junior

Open Junior

250 Intermediate

Open Intermediate

Pro Am

Under 30 (no Pro)

30 Plus – Vet Master (no Pro)

30 Plus – Junior

Plus 40 (no Pro)

Plus 50

HOTEL BOOKING INFORMATION

MUST BOOK BEFORE MAY 15

Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge

To Make Individual Reservations:

Guests can book directly with this link:

https://reservations.sandmanhotels.com/113172?groupID=4001584#

Alternatively, you can call our 24-hour Central Reservations office at 1-800-726-3626 / 1-800-SANDMAN.

In order to receive the correct rates, callers must reference:

Sandman Signature Lethbridge Lodge

Group Name: NM Spectators, Friends and Family

Block ID: 312988

Block code: 24SPECTATORS

A valid credit card is required at the time of reservation to secure any guests rooms.

Sandman Hotel Lethbridge

To Make Individual Reservations: