2024 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for Loretta Lynn’s

2024 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for Loretta Lynn’s

2024 Regional Championship Registration Now Open for 43rd Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (March 19, 2024) – MX Sports, producer of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, is excited to announce that online registration for the upcoming 2024 Regional Championships is now open. Unlike Area Qualifiers, riders must confirm their guaranteed spot or alternate status by pre-registering online with MX Sports.

The pre-registration processing fee for each class is $60, which is separate from the gate admission and track race entry fee that will be charged at the event by the track organizer. If a rider does not pre-register, including riders with guaranteed positions, it will be assumed the rider is not attending the Regional Championship and the position will be filled with an Alternate. Riders will receive $20 Rocky Mountain Race Gas Credit to their online profile.

Regional Championship registration is now open for the Road to Loretta’s.

Photo: Align Media

Regional Championships will return to Youth and Amateur regionals that will be held from the last weekend in of May through late June. The Northwest, Midwest and Southwest regions will have combined regionals featuring both Youth and Amateur classes. National classes 1-19 will race at the Amateur Regionals, while classes 20-36 will race at the Youth Regionals. Registration deadlines for each Regional Championship will be the Monday before each event at 12 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of the 2024 Regional Championships, click HERE.

The 43rd Annual Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, will take place Monday, July 29th and run through Saturday, August 3rd at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

For more information on the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, visit the series official website at www.mxsports.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content.