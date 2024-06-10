Dylan Wright Update from GDR Honda
By Billy Rainford
As of Monday, June 10 afternoon, here is the update from the Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing team on #1 Dylan Wright who crashed hard in the 2nd moto at Round 2 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Temple Hill MX in Raymond, Alberta:
DYLAN UPDATE: after winning Moto 1, Dylan suffered and enormous get-off while leading Moto 2. The high speed crash caused injuries to the lung, ribs, heart and shoulder along with a concussion. Dylan is currently in a hospital in Lethbridge and is currently out indefinitely. We will update again on Dylan’s health status when we have more information.
Here is the screen grab vide of the crash:
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.