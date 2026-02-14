2026 FIM Arenacross Results | Reno Round 7

AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
1st#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZMain 1:1st
Main 2:1st
2nd#41KawasakiNATE FREEHILLRESCUE, CAMain 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
3rd#125YamahaEVAN STICECARMEN, IDMain 1:4th
Main 2:3rd
4th#33HusqvarnaDANE MORALESHUNTINGTON BEACH, CAMain 1:2nd
Main 2:4th
5th#26YamahaNATHAN ABBOTTTEMECULA, CAMain 1:5th
Main 2:5th
6th#57HondaRYAN STICESALMON, IDMain 1:7th
Main 2:6th
7th#479KawasakiJOSH LEEEAGLE POINT, ORMain 1:6th
Main 2:7th
8th#27HondaROCCO MORSEBURBANK, CAMain 1:8th
Main 2:8th
9th#710YamahaBRODY DEHLINGEREAGLE POINT, ORMain 1:9th
Main 2:9th
DNS#48KawasakiTRINNYTIE BATCHELORMOUNTAIN HOME, IDMain 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
DNS#101KTMADAM SELLERSRENO, NVMain 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
AX Pro Overall Positions
1st#75YamahaJOSHUA HILLSTATESVILLE, NCHeat 1:3rd
Main 1:1st
Main 2:2nd
2nd#200HondaRYAN BREECEATHOL, IDHeat 1:1st
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:1st
3rd#14YamahaROBBIE WAGEMANNEWHALL, CAHeat 2:2nd
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:4th
4th#16YamahaCOLE THOMPSONBRIGDEN, ONHeat 2:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:3rd
5th#460YamahaMICHAEL HICKSFENTON, MOHeat 1:8th
LCQ 1:1st
Main 1:6th
Main 2:5th
6th#2KTMJEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZHeat 1:2nd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
7th#597HondaMASON KERRALTOONA, IAHeat 2:4th
LCQ 1:2nd
Main 1:7th
Main 2:7th
8th#125YamahaEVAN STICECARMEN, IDHeat 2:6th
LCQ 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
9th#446SuzukiBLAINE SILVEIRALEMOORE, CAHeat 1:5th
LCQ 1:3rd
Main 1:9th
Main 2:9th
10th#383HondaDEREK VANDERGRAAFLEMOORE, CAHeat 1:7th
LCQ 1:6th
Main 1:11th
Main 2:10th
11th#98HondaAUSTIN POLITELLIMURRIETA, CAHeat 2:1st
Main 1:10th
Main 2:DNS
DNS#41KawasakiNATE FREEHILLRESCUE, CAHeat 2:5th
LCQ 1:4th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS