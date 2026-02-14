2026 FIM Arenacross Results | Reno Round 7
|AX Lites (A/B) Overall Positions
|1st#2
|JEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Main 1:1st
Main 2:1st
|2nd#41
|NATE FREEHILLRESCUE, CA
|Main 1:3rd
Main 2:2nd
|3rd#125
|EVAN STICECARMEN, ID
|Main 1:4th
Main 2:3rd
|4th#33
|DANE MORALESHUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
|Main 1:2nd
Main 2:4th
|5th#26
|NATHAN ABBOTTTEMECULA, CA
|Main 1:5th
Main 2:5th
|6th#57
|RYAN STICESALMON, ID
|Main 1:7th
Main 2:6th
|7th#479
|JOSH LEEEAGLE POINT, OR
|Main 1:6th
Main 2:7th
|8th#27
|ROCCO MORSEBURBANK, CA
|Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
|9th#710
|BRODY DEHLINGEREAGLE POINT, OR
|Main 1:9th
Main 2:9th
|DNS#48
|TRINNYTIE BATCHELORMOUNTAIN HOME, ID
|Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
|DNS#101
|ADAM SELLERSRENO, NV
|Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
|AX Pro Overall Positions
|1st#75
|JOSHUA HILLSTATESVILLE, NC
|Heat 1:3rd
Main 1:1st
Main 2:2nd
|2nd#200
|RYAN BREECEATHOL, ID
|Heat 1:1st
Main 1:3rd
Main 2:1st
|3rd#14
|ROBBIE WAGEMANNEWHALL, CA
|Heat 2:2nd
Main 1:2nd
Main 2:4th
|4th#16
|COLE THOMPSONBRIGDEN, ON
|Heat 2:3rd
Main 1:4th
Main 2:3rd
|5th#460
|MICHAEL HICKSFENTON, MO
|Heat 1:8th
LCQ 1:1st
Main 1:6th
Main 2:5th
|6th#2
|JEREMY FAPPANISCOTTSDALE, AZ
|Heat 1:2nd
Main 1:5th
Main 2:6th
|7th#597
|MASON KERRALTOONA, IA
|Heat 2:4th
LCQ 1:2nd
Main 1:7th
Main 2:7th
|8th#125
|EVAN STICECARMEN, ID
|Heat 2:6th
LCQ 1:5th
Main 1:8th
Main 2:8th
|9th#446
|BLAINE SILVEIRALEMOORE, CA
|Heat 1:5th
LCQ 1:3rd
Main 1:9th
Main 2:9th
|10th#383
|DEREK VANDERGRAAFLEMOORE, CA
|Heat 1:7th
LCQ 1:6th
Main 1:11th
Main 2:10th
|11th#98
|AUSTIN POLITELLIMURRIETA, CA
|Heat 2:1st
Main 1:10th
Main 2:DNS
|DNS#41
|NATE FREEHILLRESCUE, CA
|Heat 2:5th
LCQ 1:4th
Main 1:DNS
Main 2:DNS
