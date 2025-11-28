2026 Kawasaki Contingency Program Request for Series Input

Dear Canadian Racing Community,

As you may know, Kawasaki posted a historic contingency prize program in 2025, with over $500,000 available across regional and national MX and off-road race series. This unprecedented level of support is aimed at invigorating racing across Canada.

For 2026, we’re inviting you to submit your series to be included in the program.

We also want your feedback on eligible classes.

This is important, because in 2026, we will only award points and contingency in classes that match the same name as the “Eligible Class List” published on TeamGreenCanada.ca.

This is your opportunity to make sure your class list aligns with national standards.

To submit your series, please reply to [email protected] and tell us:

Series name

Affiliation/sanctioning body

Class list

Number of total participants in 2025

Link to results page

Contact information for series organizer

2025 Eligible regional motocross/arenacross/supercross series:

204 Grassroots Motocross

Alberta Championship Motocross (ACM)

AMO Ontario Provincial Series

Atlantic Motocross

Challenge Quebec Motocross

Future West Moto Outdoor Series

Saskatchewan Motocross Association (SMA)

Wild Rose Super Saturday Series (Fall)

Wild Rose Super Saturday Series (Spring)

2025 eligible motocross/arenacross/supercross classes:

Pro Am

Ladies

25+ Open (Open CC)

65cc Open

85cc 7-11

85cc 12-16

Girls 12-16

Supermini

Open Junior (Open CC)

Open Intermediate

Plus 30 – Vet Master

2025 eligible regional cross-country series:

Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association (VIDRA)

Pacific Northwest Motorcycle Association (PNWMA)

Offroad Ontario Cross Country

Manitoba Dirt Riders Series

FMSQ Cross-Country Championship

Alberta Motorsports Association (AMSA) Offroad Provincial Championship

Nova Scotia Off-Road Riders Association (NSORRA)

2025 eligible cross country classes:

Pro Mens

Pro Women

Vet Expert

Youth Enduro (Jr 16)

2025 eligible regional Flat Track series:

Flat Track Canada

Kawasaki is proud and excited to offer an industry-leading level of contingency awards to Canadian racers. Our intention is to offer dedicated and successful racers support that helps grow and expand Canadian racing. With your help, we can make sure this historic effort delivers the best possible outcomes for our sport.