2026 Kawasaki Contingency Program Request for Series Input
Dear Canadian Racing Community,
As you may know, Kawasaki posted a historic contingency prize program in 2025, with over $500,000 available across regional and national MX and off-road race series. This unprecedented level of support is aimed at invigorating racing across Canada.
For 2026, we’re inviting you to submit your series to be included in the program.
We also want your feedback on eligible classes.
This is important, because in 2026, we will only award points and contingency in classes that match the same name as the “Eligible Class List” published on TeamGreenCanada.ca.
This is your opportunity to make sure your class list aligns with national standards.
To submit your series, please reply to [email protected] and tell us:
- Series name
- Affiliation/sanctioning body
- Class list
- Number of total participants in 2025
- Link to results page
- Contact information for series organizer
2025 Eligible regional motocross/arenacross/supercross series:
- 204 Grassroots Motocross
- Alberta Championship Motocross (ACM)
- AMO Ontario Provincial Series
- Atlantic Motocross
- Challenge Quebec Motocross
- Future West Moto Outdoor Series
- Saskatchewan Motocross Association (SMA)
- Wild Rose Super Saturday Series (Fall)
- Wild Rose Super Saturday Series (Spring)
2025 eligible motocross/arenacross/supercross classes:
- Pro Am
- Ladies
- 25+ Open (Open CC)
- 65cc Open
- 85cc 7-11
- 85cc 12-16
- Girls 12-16
- Supermini
- Open Junior (Open CC)
- Open Intermediate
- Plus 30 – Vet Master
2025 eligible regional cross-country series:
- Vancouver Island Dirt Riders Association (VIDRA)
- Pacific Northwest Motorcycle Association (PNWMA)
- Offroad Ontario Cross Country
- Manitoba Dirt Riders Series
- FMSQ Cross-Country Championship
- Alberta Motorsports Association (AMSA) Offroad Provincial Championship
- Nova Scotia Off-Road Riders Association (NSORRA)
2025 eligible cross country classes:
- Pro Mens
- Pro Women
- Vet Expert
- Youth Enduro (Jr 16)
2025 eligible regional Flat Track series:
- Flat Track Canada
Kawasaki is proud and excited to offer an industry-leading level of contingency awards to Canadian racers. Our intention is to offer dedicated and successful racers support that helps grow and expand Canadian racing. With your help, we can make sure this historic effort delivers the best possible outcomes for our sport.
