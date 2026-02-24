2026 MRC Competition Licenses Are LIVE!

Secure your spot on the grid today.

The wait is over! Registration for the 2026 MRC Racing Competition License is officially open. We’re gearing up for our best season yet, and it all starts with securing your license.

Important: Protect Your Race Number

We know your race number is part of your identity on the track. That’s why we’ve locked in numbers for returning racers.

Priority Window: If you raced with us last year, your number is reserved exclusively for you until April 1, 2026.

Open Availability: After April 1st, all unclaimed numbers will be released to the general pool on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Don’t risk losing your number to a rookie. Log in now to renew your license and lock in your spot for the 2026 season.

We can’t wait to see you back on the track!