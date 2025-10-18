2026 Triple Crown Series Schedule Announced

2026 Triple Crown Series Schedule Announced

Returning To The Popular Tracks From Last Year

[Brigden, ON] The Triple Crown Series is gearing up for another action-packed racing season.

The 2026 season will be spread from West to East in 8 rounds of racing.

The series will start off in Calgary, AB, at the legendary Wild Rose MX track. Round 2 in Pilot Mound, AB, will mark the return to the popular Prairie Hill MX track.

2026 Triple Crown Schedule

June 7: Round 1 – Wild Rose MX – Calgary, AB

Round 1 – Wild Rose MX – Calgary, AB June 14: Round 2 – Prairie Hill MX – Pilot Mound, AB

Round 2 – Prairie Hill MX – Pilot Mound, AB June 28: Round 3 – Motocross Ste-Julie – Ste-Julie, QC

Round 3 – Motocross Ste-Julie – Ste-Julie, QC July 5: Round 4 – Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON

Round 4 – Gopher Dunes – Courtland, ON July 12: Round 5 – Sand Del Lee MX – Ottawa, ON

Round 5 – Sand Del Lee MX – Ottawa, ON July 19: Round 6 – Riverglade MX – Moncton, NB

Round 6 – Riverglade MX – Moncton, NB July 26: Round 7 – Motocross Deschambault – Deschambault, QC

Round 7 – Motocross Deschambault – Deschambault, QC August 9: Round 8 – Walton Raceway – Walton, ON

“I am extremely excited about the 2026 series schedule. Personally, I’m even more excited to be back to being more involved in the series, since its inception in 2018. Also, I’m looking forward to seeing our other partners like World Supercross and the AMA FIM North America Arenacross Championship coming to Canada. We have a lot of moto fans here, and it’s great to see another race series recognize that. The fans are going to have lots to watch.”

~ Justin Thompson, CEO Jetwerx

In addition to these great outdoor races, fans will have the opportunity to catch some indoor racing action during the winter months. World Supercross will be hosting the Canadian GP in Vancouver, BC, on November 15, 2025. Fans can save 20% on tickets by using the code JETWERX. Get your tickets now!

Canadian fans will also be treated to 4 rounds of the AMA FIM North America Arenacross Championship. Rounds 4 and 5 will take place in Toronto, ON, on January 9th and 10th. Rounds 7 and 8 will take place in Calgary on January 30th and 31st. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets online at ArenacrossUSA.com.

As with previous seasons, all the action will be made available live by Jetwerx Inc. We will be entering our 10th year of live races on Fox Sports. Viewers can also watch live on the RydeTV app by visiting RydeTV.com.