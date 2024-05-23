Aaron Tanti Interview | Get to Know the 2022 Australian Champ as He Heads to Canada for 2024

Aaron Tanti Interview | Get to Know the 2022 Australian Champ as He Heads to Canada for 2024

Get to know 2022 Australian champ Aaron Tanti as he gets set to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series 450 MX Nationals for Partzilla PRMX

By Billy Rainford

Brought to you by Scott Sports Canada

We sit down with 2022 Australian motocross champion #109 Aaron Tanti from Brisbane, Australia after a day of testing for the Partzilla PRMX race team at Compound 138. Aaron will race the 450 class in the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.

Wednesday, May 23, 2024.

Video:

Podcast:

APPLE PODCASTS

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.