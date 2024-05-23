Aaron Tanti Interview | Get to Know the 2022 Australian Champ as He Heads to Canada for 2024
Get to know 2022 Australian champ Aaron Tanti as he gets set to race the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series 450 MX Nationals for Partzilla PRMX
By Billy Rainford
We sit down with 2022 Australian motocross champion #109 Aaron Tanti from Brisbane, Australia after a day of testing for the Partzilla PRMX race team at Compound 138. Aaron will race the 450 class in the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals.
Wednesday, May 23, 2024.
Video:
Podcast:
