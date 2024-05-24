Frid’Eh Update #21 | Liam O’Farrell | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

Week #21 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update belongs to South African Liam O’Farrell and is brought to you by RP Race Performance.

By Billy Rainford

Week #21 belongs to Liam O’Farrell, originally from South Africa. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #21 of the DMX Frid’Eh Udpate brought to you by RP Race Performance. Well, I can finally say we’re putting the house back together. The storage unit is gone from the driveway and it’s starting to feel like a home in here. I’m sitting in the office on the new hardwood floor and all the shelving units are back in place.

It’s funny, after all the work we did we seem to be finding it hard to get motivated to do the final touches which will complete the project. I think we may just live in and around boxes of stuff for a while. We both have torn motivator cuffs, as Jeff McConkey would always say. We’re just chasing settings all around the house…

It’s Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship out at Fox Raceway in Pala, California, on Saturday.

Check out a little San Diego local TV preview with Broc Glover. I just wish they would have mentioned that the track will look a lot different and better on race day:

We finally get to see Ryder McNabb line up for an AMA Pro Motocross National this week! | Brown Dog Wilson photo

We’ve got Ryder McNabb making his MX debut with the AEO Motorsports team in the 250 class. It feels like we’ve been waiting for this for a long time, but the wait is over and he’ll get a chance to show what he’s got very soon!

Liam O’Farrell from South Africa is the rider we’ve all become accustomed to seeing run the #21 at the races. Unfortunately, I think his run with the digit is coming to an end, as he won’t be racing the Nationals or gaining any points again in 2024 as life changes set in.

He came to Canada in 2008 and I got to know him pretty well in 2009 when I travelled the country in the 1989 Buick Electra Estate Wagon doing the Pirate Radio live audio each weekend. Liam wa son the road that summer too and we’d go for runs together or hit the grocery stores. In fact, I have a photo of him leaving a store in Moncton, I believe, and he used one of those tiny little kid shopping carts without any hint of humour or sarcasm. He just thought it was for if you weren’t buying much.

I couldn’t find that photo right away but did you know that Liam was the first rider fully supported by PRMX way back in 2012? | Bigwave photo

Lucky for Liam, I knocked my old hard drive off the desk and haven’t tried to get it fixed yet or else I’d post the photo of him with the tiny cart. Oh well, I’ll get it fixed one of these days.

Here’s what the friendly rider had to say when we contacted him this week:

Direct Motocross: Hello, Liam. It’s great that you’ve still got your #21 for at least one more year. What did you get up to while the series was happening last summer?

Liam O’Farrell: Hey, Billy. Last year I was planning on racing Provincials and TransCan, no Nationals, but unfortunately I broke my leg really badly mid-April and it took all season for it to heal. I was still at most of the races hanging out and helping the team. I was also fortunate to get to work with Gauldy (Ryan Gauld) doing TV announcing for the Nationals. That was a great experience and a fun way to still be involved.

You came to Canada back in 2007 or 2008, right? What do you miss most about back home? How often do you get back?

2008. I miss my family and friends there. I also miss being able to ride year round. I haven’t been home for 7 years now, kids have made it hard to travel that far but we hope to take a trip back in 2025.

Does your family come this way?

My parents came in 2018 to meet my daughter and had their fights booked to come in 2020 but we all know what happened then, COVID. They are coming this year though in September to finally meet my son. I’m really looking forward to seeing them again.

You’re another Priority Mechanical team guy. How amazing was it for you to get together with Peter Knoop for your career and racing and, well, everything?

I feel very lucky to have found this career just as my racing career was dying down. It’s a fear I had while racing: what was I going to do once racing was over? It was nice to find something right away and then for Peter to want to support me to get back into racing again. The last few years with the team have been a lot of fun and to see it grow to what it is now.

Liam at Walton Raceway in 2022. | Bigwave photo

Can you tell everyone what it is you do Monday to Friday?

7-5 Monday to Friday. Mainly focused on residential new construction AC’s and some gas work. Every now and again we will do a reno or retro fit.

Are you and Pam close to becoming full moto parents? What’s the riding future look like at your place?

We are pretty much there now. Sullivan has himself a bike now racing Tykes this year until he gets a bit more skill on the bike. Him racing is a big reason why I’m still at AMO races and will be for a long time. I enjoy still being competitive on the track even if it is only for 15 minutes.

What do you do with your spare time these days?

Spare time, what’s that? My spare time is taking the kids to soccer. Sometimes we get out camping or mountain biking.

Will you race any Nationals this summer?

No. It takes a lot of work to be prepared for a National. 30-minute motos and the tracks are normally rougher than a local race, so I don’t like to try race them if I’m not confident with my fitness and right now I don’t have the motivation to get my fitness there.

I don’t think you’ll have this number next year, so I’d better ask you a few retirement questions:

What was your best race ever?

Deschambault 2014 probably because it was my only podium and I just felt good all day. One of those days when everything clicks. Just wish (Kaven) Benoit wasn’t so good that year maybe it could’ve got a win.

What was your favourite track?

Ulverton when it was prepped right.

Who was your fiercest competitor?

Kyle Keast. We battled a lot at provincials for almost a decade and would often find each other at Nationals. And now he is back again after a few years off and it’s like nothing ever changed.

What do you miss about racing the entire series?

Not getting to keep my number. I do miss that motivation that drives me to be better and work hard.

What don’t you miss about it?

2nd motos at Gopher.

He may not miss 2nd motos at Gopher Dunes, but he was #8 on the 2010 team with Josh Koncir. | GDR Photo

You’ve always been know as the rider who comes on strong late in races. Are you still staying fit? What do you do for exercise these days?

I don’t know if I came on strong at the end or just stayed the same speed the whole race. When I started working I lost that ability to sprint in the beginning of races and I knew my strength was not fading so I just used that and it worked really well. Nowadays, work keeps me in decent shape. It’s pretty physical but I also enjoy mountain biking and then any time I’m on a dirt bike is always a good workout.

Tyler Medaglia is on record saying Dylan Wright is our greatest rider ever. You’ve been around a while, so would you agree with that statement?

Possibly or maybe that’s just recency bias. I’m good friends with Colton (Facciotti) so I am choosing my words carefully. Colton went up against some really fast guys in their prime and was able to get it done. JSR is also really good, we can’t forget him. I remember watching JSR when I was still in South Africa, when he would race AMA and he had some really good results. It’s hard to choose. I guess if Dylan keeps racking up these championships he may get my vote, but how awesome would it have been to see Colton versus Dylan both in their prime?!

2009 Liam getting interviewed for TV by Marc Travers. | Bigwave photo

How would you like to be remembered from your racing career?

As the friendly South African, as the outsider that made Canadian Moto his home.

I think I have something in my eye… Who is going to win the 250 and 450 titles this summer in Canada?

Honestly, the 250’s is a tough one. It seems like quite a few guys that were just off the podium have really stepped it up this year. They have been putting in a lot of work. Benoit is always going to be a tough competitor. I am excited to see what Wyatt Kerr can do coming back from his injury last year, working with Zach (Osbourne) and obviously being on the Priority team.

450’s its really hard to pick anyone other than Dylan but he has a lot of new competition this year. It’s going to be a good year for Canadian Moto.

Do you have any regrets from your full-time racing days?

I would’ve liked if I could have got a chance on a good team when I was in my prime and not a working man, get flown to the races and not have to do my own bike work or wash my bike between motos. Other than that I have loved every minute of it.

Yikes, that was a lot of questions. Thank you for taking some time with us this week, Liam. Is there anyone you’d like to thank before we sign off from what could be our final Frid’Eh Update Interview with you?

Thanks again, Billy.

I would like to thank my wife and family, my mom and dad, and Pam’s mom and dad too. Peter Knoop and Priority MX for all he does for me. Dawn and Andy from FXR, Colton for the SSS suspension, Justin Roney, MD Distributions, Hudson Motorcycles, KTM Canada, Matrix Concepts Canada, Hall race fuel, Dirt Care, 139 Designs, Risk Racing Moto, Seco seatcover, Xtreme Toys London, G2Ergonomics.

Thanks for the memories, Liam! | Bigwave 2020 photo

RJ HAMPSHIRE SIDELINED AHEAD OF AMA PRO MOTOCROSS SEASON OPENER

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RIDER INJURED DURING MEDIA DAY Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire has unfortunately been sidelined ahead of Round 1 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Pala, California, after injuring his wrist during media day on Thursday afternoon.

The 28-year-old, fresh from capturing the 250SX West Championship in AMA Supercross two weeks ago, underwent immediate surgery yesterday evening, but it remains unclear when he will be fit to return to the 11-round outdoor series.Nathan Ramsey, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager:“The highs and the lows of this sport are sometimes tough to swallow, but unfortunately with RJ taking a spill on press day here at Pala, he has injured his wrist. It’s a setback, but we can all get through this – I know that RJ and the crew will stay positive. RJ’s tough and he’s mentally strong, so he’ll be back as soon as possible.”



Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing looks forward to welcoming RJ back once he is back to 100 percent health. The team will field Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig in 450MX, as well as rookie Casey Cochran in 250MX, at this Saturday’s season-opening Fox Raceway National.

Pro Motocross Returns!

Get ready for another sensational summer of the Pro Motocross Championship! The first race kicks off this weekend in Pala, CA. Tune-in live this Saturday.

5:00 PM UTC (1:00pm Eastern)

8:00 PM UTC (4:00pm Eastern)

Star Commentators for 2024 Triple Crown Series

We heard it a couple weeks ago but now the word is out there that Jeff Emig and David Pingree will be announcing the Canadian Triple Crown Series from the Jetwerx studio with Ryan Gauld in the pits at the races. They’ll also have none other than Ricky Johnson sitting in.

We’ll watch for the official Press Release and post it as soon as we see it.

Aaron Tanti in Canada

What can #109 Aaron Tanti do this summer in Canada? | Bigwave photo

I’m not gonna lie, I’m expecting big things from 2022 Australian 450 Motocross Champion #109 Aaron Tanti this summer. He’s coming off a ling stretch of injuries, but if he can stay healthy and be fit when the gate drops in Calgary next weekend, we should have ourselves one heck of a good battle in the 450 class here in Canada this summer!

They were doing some suspension testing at Compound 138 just south of London on Wednesday, so I hopped in the DMX Van and cruised over to check out the action.

Mitchell looking good on the 450. | Bigwave photo

The Partzilla PRMX 450 riders, Tanti and #8 Mitchell Harrison, along with 250 rider #138 Dylan Rempel were on the track when I arrived.

#138 Dylan Rempel is concentrating on Loretta Lynn’s this summer, but we may see him as early as Manitoba but likely Gopher Dunes. Word is he was 4 seconds a lap faster than the others at his home track! It must be the hair. | Bigwave photo

Aaron raced SX in Alabama but had that spectacular crash that took him out. Mitchell raced the 450 class this winter and finished up 27th with 25 points. Dylan raced SX Futures and was 6th in the final.

The team also hired #602 Gage Linville for the 250 class to replace injured Hunter Yoder. Gage raced 250 East and finished 16th with a best finish of 11th in Philly. Word has it he’ll be at the track on Tuesday, so I’ll likely check that out before hitting the road west to Calgary.

Here’s my interview with Aaron:

“Ryno Pawer Canada Privateer Performance of the Week” Returns for 2024

I’m happy to announce we’ll be handing out the Ryno Power Canada Privateer Performance of the Week award again this summer. I’ll watch for a finish, effort, or story that catches my attention and hand out some Ryno Power Canada product each week in the 250, 450, and WMX classes.

It’s a fun way to give riders some attention who may otherwise not get it. I have to admit, handing out the stuff is my favourite part of the weekend.

See you in Calgary, and thanks to Trevor Unger at Ryno Power Canada for sticking with this program we have going.

OK, I had a bunch more I wanted to do this Frid’Eh but I keep having to drive captured chipmunks o ver to the park! We’ve had a real problem in London this year with these little critters. They’re burrowing under our front patio and stonework, so they have to go. I’m literally about to take the 3rd one today over to the park.

Enjoy the AMA racing this weekend and we’ll see you next Friday from the Team Canada MXON Mixer at The Common at 1206 20 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1M8, Canada. There are still a few tickets available! Click HERE.

How can Dylan Rempel NOT say it this week with that hairdo?! “See you at the races…” | Bigwave photo