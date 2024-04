Australian Tiger Wood Signs with GDR for 2024

#143 Tiger Wood.

17-year-old Australian racer #143 Tiger Wood has signed to race with Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing for the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals in the 250 class.

Tiger raced the first round of the AMO Ontario Provincials at Gopher Dunes on Sunday and finished 6-6-7 for 6th place in the Pro Am class.

