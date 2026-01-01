Canadian Moto New Year’s Resolutions

By Billy Rainford

For some fun, I sent out messages to a lot of our motocross community asking what their New Year’s resolutions were. I went through the Canadian Triple Crown Series results and fired the question off to as many as I could. Not everyone makes resolutions, and that’s fine, but we got responses from most of the people I contacted, so check out what they had to say as we head into 2026. Thank you to everyone who took the time to reply, whether it was with sarcasm or with actual resolutions.

Jess Pettis

For me it’s pretty clear. Get the #1 back on my YZ450.

Matt Deroy

Theres a guy that worked at KTM in Murrieta who passed away couple years ago and he always uses to say: “So many wheels, so little time.”

For 26 I’d say I’d like to spend more time on 2 wheels!

Kevin Tyler

Not really a New Year’s resolution, as I kinda started in November, but to take a little time for myself and prioritize me a bit more. Sounds self-centred when I write it. Haha

Ryan Gauld

I would like to be healthier. I start well each year but never stick with it. I have a pretty decent size goal for myself/family in 2026, but it’s not really resolution worthy. It’s more personal. Lame, for your question, I know. Lol

Tanner Ward

Not to be that guy, but I’ve never really been a New Year’s resolution guy, but if I had to think of one on the spot it’d have to be to take the next step with ‘Racing for Mental Wellness.’ We’ve done a good job with it but I truly feel like we can continue to push forward and make change.

Tyler Medaglia

Ya, I don’t really make resolutions either. I would like to eat a little bit better but when I’m training I need the fuel so that really only counts in off season. Spend less time on my Fkn phone too!

Cole Thompson

Brown Dog Wilson photo

New Year’s resolution is to make new friends.

Julien Benek

My New Year’s resolution would have to be staying consistent and work just a bit harder. Also, improving my diet.

Crayden Dillon

Quit eating Skittles.

Tyler Gibbs

New Year’s resolution is to be a better person, get better on the bike, and enjoy what I’m doing more in the moment.

Sebastien Racine

I have a big year coming up! First 450 season, new team, new bike, and a lot more new stuff!! For this year I want to stay healthy, gain experience, get on the box, and just learn as much as possible! I’m super excited to go down south and get the ball rolling!

Dylan Rempel

I guess it would be to win the championship. Haha. I don’t know what else there is that I want! I guess have a great time with my buddies.

Kiana Kurtz

This year, my goal is to maintain consistency with my workouts and nutrition.

Amelie Croteau

I’m keeping the top three in mind. It’s pretty much the goal for this year. Keeping my head up and staying determined! I should probably cut the sweet treats before race day too. Haha!

Hannah Cole

I would say my New Year’s resolution is to be better than I was last year, not just as a rider, but as a person. I want to keep improving in every aspect of my life and always keep moving forward!

Katrine Ferguson

My New Year’s resolution is to win more races, push myself to be better every time I line up, and drink a whole lot more kombucha!

Priority MX

2026 New Years TEAM MANTRA (Resolution)

DISCIPLINE:

• “Discipline beats talent when talent stops working.”

• “Discipline in our Training even when it hurts. Racing as much as possible gate drops matter.”

• “Discipline with No excuses. Just execution.”

• “Discipline in Doing the work. Earn the result.”

• “Discipline, we are One team. One standard.”

• “Discipline,We Show up prepared as a team. Leave it all on the track.”

• “Discipline, We don’t cut corners—on the bike or off it.”

Tyler Kirby

My New Year’s resolution is to lock in this year block everything out and give 110% on and off the bike.

Brandy McLarty

Probably would be get faster and throw big whips! Oh wait, and to get over HMX’s logs and tires.

Kyle Carruthers

I’m buying a dirt bike and riding again! Living on the Ganaraska forest is making it to hard to say no! I can also race the Vet class now! That’s my resolution.

Cole Pranger

My New Year’s resolution is to honestly just get better on my dirt bike and keep making improvements!

Noah Porter

To make the most of every second of my first trip to train in the States.

Jamie Astudillo

My New Year’s resolution is to really take full advantage and soak in all the awesome opportunities and experiences that come my way in 2026!

Guaranteed Comfort Team

New Year’s resolution for Guaranteed Comfort Racing, Chris will cut down on donuts and sweets!! And the team will continue to have fun and laughter throughout the year. Can’t wait for race season.

Kyle Keast

As you said, I don’t normally make New Year’s resolutions, but I would say this year’s resolution is to have more patience with people and to remember things don’t happen overnight.

Dylan Wright

That’s a tough one. I don’t really have one. But if I was to do something, this year my New Year’s resolution is to get out mountain biking more. It’s something I really enjoy but just haven’t taken enough time to get out and do this year.

Liam Dodds

My New Year’s resolution is keep training hard and just to keep getting better day by day.

Greg Poisson

To be more consistent in my personal goals/training/racing and in my friendships and relationships.

Quinn Amyotte

New Year’s resolution is pretty simple for me, I just want to continue growing as a human and take another step with my racing! Also, I want to learn how to juggle..

Wyatt Kerr

My New Year’s resolution is to have fun. My main goal for 2026 is to bring the enjoyment back to racing and life. I need to slow down my life and enjoy the moments.

Tanner Scott

Eat less cookies this year.

Steve Simms

My New Year’s resolution is to focus on being more active, spending more time on my gravel bike, and making a point to enjoy the small moments that matter.

Justin Thompson

Resolution: Get back riding and come to Walton to take down Gauldy in the Vet 40. 😜

Kourtney Lloyd

My resolution for 2026 is to enjoy being in the moment more, to take the time to be in that place at that time and focusing on the next thing or next conversation. I want to focus on the positives and not the negatives, and not let others dictate my self worth.

Eve Brodeur

My New Year resolution is to prioritize my health and my happiness, and to pour more energy into what fuels me!

Happy New Year, everyone. Thank you for taking part in this year’s Resolution column.

See you at the races…