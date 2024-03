Canadian Results from the AX Amateurs in Daytona Beach

Ontario

Collegeboy – 6th

450 B (14+) – 6th #224 Jeremy Bellefroid. #224 Jeremy Bellefroid

Quebec

85 (9-12) – 4th

85 AX (8-15) – 9th Full results HERE