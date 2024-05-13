Canadians at the 2024 Salt Lake City Supercross

Here’s a look at how the Canadians did at the final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah.

By Billy Rainford

We had 5 Canadians on the track at the final round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday. Here’s a look at how they all did.

Supercross Futures

It was the championship round of the SX Futures class. It all came down to this one round.

#138 Dylan Rempel. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#138 Dylan Rempel – Aylmer, Ontario

Qualifying: 13th

Main: 6th

Dylan crossed the line on the first lap up in 4th place. He was running in 6th but was right behind the 2 riders in 4th and 5th for the entire race. The top 3 riders – #17 Cole Davies, #300 Drew Adams (led until he fell), and #15 Gavin Towers – had a big gap on the rest.

#800 Preston Masciangelo. Brown Dog Wilson photo

#800 Preston Masciangelo – Brantford, Ontario

Qualifying: 8th

Main: 16th

Preston was in 9th place early and moved his way up to find himself running 7th, right behind Rempel. He had a group pressuring and was in 9th place until he fell with less than 2 laps to go and dropped back to 16th at the flag. Preston had the opportunity to ride on an AJE Motorsports GasGas race bike for this round.

250 West

#71 Cole Thompson. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#71 Cole Thompson – Brigden, Ontario

Qualifying: 9th

Heat: 7th

Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown: 15th

Cole lined up between #24 RJ Hampshire and #43 Seth Hammaker in the Main. He was in 15th place early but made it up to 12th by the halfway mark. He crossed the line in 15th place. He earned enough points to climb his way to 10th place in the standings to end the season.

#500 Julien Benek. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#500 Julien Benek – Mission, British Columbia

Qualifying: 18th

Heat: 17th

LCQ: 10th

From an outside gate pick in the LCQ, Julien was only able to cross the line on the first lap in 17th place coming from last. He rode well and made it up to 10th at the flag. He said it was nice to be healthy for this final round and looks forward to next season. He’ll now move over to the MVP Husqvarna Team and compete in the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals in the 450 class.

#943 Noah Viney. | Brown Dog Wilson photo

#943 Noah Viney – Murrieta, California/Ottawa, Ontario

Qualifying: 24th

Noah found himself just under a second outside the top 20 and wasn’t able to head to the night show.