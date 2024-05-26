Everything You Need to Know | Triple Crown Series – Round 1 – Wild RoseMX

Here’s everything you need to know for Round 1 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross Nationals in Calgary

Hello Racers, families and Race fans, Welcome to the 2024 Triple Crown Series!!

We are so excited to get the season underway, and produce the best racing experience possible!

Round 1 kicking off in the great city of Calgary, one of the most spectacular tracks on the series.

Starting off the weekend with the PreSeason Press conference, followed by the Team Canada MXON Mixer, with tickets cost going towards supporting Team Canada efforts at the Motocross of Nations, all taking place at the Commons.

Press Conference: 4:30pm to 6pm

Mixer: 6pm to 11:30pm

Tickets HERE

Location: 1206 20 Ave SE, Calgary, AB T2G 1M8, Canada

Saturday will start up our race weekend with the Parts Canada Amateur Open. Be sure to get registered and enjoy the national track before the Pros!

Sunday will be Round 1 for 250/450 Pro, Thor WMX and FXR Premix. The Pro riders will start the 8 round series, while Premix and WMX will start the 4 round Western swing!!

Current Champions:﻿

Dylan Wright – 450 Pro

Ryder McNabb – 250 Pro (not set to race)

Eve Broduer – Thor WMX West / East

Brock Hoyer – FXR Premix West

Sam Gaynor – FXR Premix East

These riders will start their title defence here in Calgary. Who can step up to challenge them? We will find out very soon!!

Thank you to all riders, families and spectators for joining us. We look forward to dropping the gate on 2024!!

– Kyle Thompson, Jetwerx Inc.

GATES ADMISSION / SCHEDULE TIMES:

FIRDAY PARKING – 8:00AM – 10:00PM

PRO PARKING

AMATEUR PARKING

SATURDAY PARTS CANADA AMATEUR OPEN – 6:30AM – 10:00PM

AMATEUR PRACTICE – 9:00AM

AMATEUR RACING – 10:00AM

PRO TECH INSPECTION / TRANSPONDER RENTAL – 3:00PM – 5:00PM

SUNDAY PRO NATIONAL – 6:30AM – 4:00PM