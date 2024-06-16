Frid’Eh Update #24 | Zach Ufimzeff Interview | Brought to You by RP Race Performance

In this week’s Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance, we interview #24 Zach Ufimzeff from Lake Country, Alberta.

By Billy Rainford

Week #24 belongs to Zach Ufimzeff from Lake Country, BC. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #24 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. It’s been a weird week, and in case you haven’t already heard, I was one day behind all week long. Because of that, it’s now Sunday and I’m just putting this interview with Manluk Racing Yamaha rider #24 Zach Ufimzeff up now.

We’re on a rain delay here at Round 3 of the 2024 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, Manitoba, so I wanted to get this interview up.

It’s sunny and there’s a good breeze drying the track up right now, but the damage was done last night, so we’re on an updated schedule that will see slightly shortened motos and PreMix and WMX going at the end of the day with a single-moto format.

Here’s a look at Zach’s season after 2 rounds of racing in Calgary and Raymond, Alberta:

Here’s what he had to say when we contacted him this week:

Here’s what Zach had to say this week. | Video screen grab

Direct Motocross: Hello, Zach. We’re 2 Rounds into the 2024 MX Nationals season. We haven’t spoken since Calgary. You finished 8-10 for 10th at Round 1. Can you take us through that one?

Zach Ufimzeff: Hey, Billy. Ya, round one we went retro. The bike looked sweet, Pat Shippit put a lot of work into making it one of the best looking bikes out there. Team owner Frank (Lubke) and the family were there and the vibes were high. My starts were on point all day, which made life easier. It was awesome to run 4th for more than half the moto. Unfortunately, a crash that not a lot of people saw set me back late in the race. Moto 2 my bike took quite a bit of damage after some first lap carnage, but still salvaged a 10th in the moto.

I liked how the track set up there, it was rutted and tough. Did you like that or would you prefer different prep?

I thought the track was sick. I prefer the rutty and tough conditions, it makes it super technical and creates a way to separate. I felt comfortable all day.

What did you do between Calgary and Raymond?

It was super windy in Raymond on the Tuesday so I headed to Calgary for some riding. Wednesday I cycled to Banff and back… just kidding. Haha. But headed out to Raymond for WestCan.

Zach’s bike took a beating early in moto 2 in Calgary, but he ran up in 4th place for 1/2 of moto 1. | Bigwave photo

Have you raced Temple Hill MX before? What’s your experience there?

I raced one time on an 85 for just a local event, nothing big. Only thing I remember was I ran outta gas before the big hill in the back. Haha.

I wasn’t sure what I thought when I drove through a couple weeks ago, but I thought it was a real MX track. What did you think?

Ya, it had some hard pack and some sandy sections, gave you all the features and created a tough track to race on as we saw on the weekend.

You finished 11-14 for 14th. Can you take us through your motos?

Starts killed me. Makes it a lot harder working from the back. I struggled both motos to find a good flow, overall just a rough weekend, but we are ready to bounce back.

What did you do this week?

Had a good week getting ready for round 3.

Now we’re at Prairie Hill MX in Pilot Mound, MB. Last time here it was hotter than I’ve ever felt. Do you remember that? DId you survive?

Ya, it was hot, but I was good. I like when it gets hot, we train for that so I’m ready for it.

Zach is from BC so he likes the western tracks, but he’s looking forward to heading east soon. | BIgwave photo

Do you like the track?

The track is fun. It might be one of the nicest tracks to go to. I’m excited we get to come back.

Where do you think you should be finishing in this group?

I should be fighting for the top 5. I showed good speed in Calgary, and I’ve got a strong bike under me. We had an off weekend but I’m ready to put it up there.

Hey, I may have heard a rumour about 2025. Can you say anything at all about that yet?

Billy, I got no idea what you’re talking about.

Oh, sorry. Lol Are you looking forward to the eastern tracks or do you like it out west better?

I mean, obviously, I’m west coast fella so I like these tracks more but I do like all the east coast tracks as well. Looking forward to head out there after the weekend.

OK, good luck this weekend. Who do you want to thank?

Thank you. I’d like to thank Manluk, Frank and Dianne for sticking behind me this year. Pat Shippit, team manager for all the hard work he put in for me. From having a big team to downsizing, I’m super thankful they chose to continue to support me this year!

Watch for Zach to be battling for top 5’s. | Bigwave photo

When We pack up and head out of Manitoba, I’ll be sure to grab #107 Ryder McNabb for an interview about the last couple weekend!

Thanks for reading and enjoy the racing this afternoon. We’ll have Ricky Johnson in the booth with Jeff Emig this week.

Updated schedule.

See you at the races…