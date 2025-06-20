Frid’Eh Update #25 | Evan Stice | Brought to You by Dirt Care

Frid’Eh Update #25 belongs to Evan Stice from Idaho and is brought to you by Dirt Care.

By Billy Rainford

Week #25 belongs to Evan Stice from Idaho. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #25 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by Dirt Care. We find ourselves on an off week both above and below th border here in North America, so what are we gonna do? More on that later. (That could also be read, “Moron…” as you’ll see.)

We’re about to hit a heat wave here in Southwestern Ontario with temperatures heading up to 35C with the humidity to go along with it. You know, classic Gopher Dunes weather! What’s that you say?

This weekend, the FMSQ Off-Road series ventures west to the sandy track and clay trails of the Gopher Dunes facility in Courtland, Ontario. I’ve never been to one of these evernts, I don’t think, so I’ll be taking full advantage of its proximity to me this weekend!

This whole thing came together at the last minute. I really had no intention of racing an electric-assist MTB at Gopher Dunes, and I sure as heck wasn’t planning on racing the FMSQ Enduro, either! But, as often happens, I shot my mouth off and next thing I knew I was signed up for both. Yes, both.

My first intention was to see if I could find a bicycle to race on Saturday. I called up Derek Schuster to see if he happened to have a demo there at the shop I could borrow for the 40-minute race. He said that he didn’t but that he did have a dirt bike there that I could race on Sunday. “I’m not looking for a bike for Sunday, but thanks anyway, Derek,” I said.

I continued to look around for a bicycle and then decided I’d better see if I could even get myself registered for the event on such short notice.

I slid into the FMSQ Instagram DM’s and asked if I could register for the race. Who ever it was running the page told me they’d get right back to me. It turns out it’s our old friend Isa Moore who runs the page. Nice.

She got back to me and said that I could and asked me what I was planning to race. It was at that time I mentioned I was actually considering doing some sort of silly Ironman thing where I’d race both days. The only problem was that I still didn’t have a bicycle.

Isa told me to leave it with her and Nicolas Guignard came back with an offer for me to borrow a GasGas ECC4 Enduro bike from Mathias Sports. Uh oh, I’d opened my big mouth and now I had no excuse!

So, as of noon on Thursday I was signed up for the +40 class in the 40-minute E-Bike race Saturday at 5:30pm as well as the +50C class that took off for the 1 1/2-hour Enduro race Sunday at 8:30am.

Now, my biggest decision is which bike to ride on Sunday.

Derek has a CRF250F and a CRF250R for me to choose between. On the one hand, the F would be the fun, no pressure choice. It’s just a small bike that I could manhandle around the course. The R, on the other hand, is a no excuses, get-the-job-done-at-the-front enduro bike that I’m not sure I should touch.

I think from my description you can tell which way I’m leaning.

Anyway, it’s weekends like these that make the job a ton of fun!

I’ve also got a bunch of Leatt gear to test out, so this will be a perfect time to find out how the new stuff feels! I have the softer 4.5 boots so I’m not concerned about pulling tags off them and going straight to an event in them, but we’ll see.

Wish me luck!

Evan Stice picked up a ride with the Compass Rose International Motorsports Triumph team. | Bigwave photo

It’s perfect timing for Week #25 this week because it belongs to Evan Stice from Idaho who has been racing our series and was rewarded with a ride from the Compass Rose International Motorsports Triumph team for the remainder of the season.

#17 Julien Benek is still dealing with concussion symptoms, so they needed a rider on the 450, so they grabbed Evan up after his very solid ride at Round 1 at Wild Rose MX in Calgary, AB where he finished 5th overall on his privateer Yamaha.

He didn’t have much time on the new bike when he headed to Cold Lake, AB for Round 2 and even had to pull off to get something sorted out in moto 1. Here’s a look at his first 2 rounds:

Here’s what Evan had to say when we contacted him this week:

Here’s what Evan had to say when we spoke this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hello Evan, I think we need a little introduction to get this rolling. Can you tell us how old you are, where you’re from, and how you got into Motocross in the first place?

Evan Stice: I’m 20 years old, when I was a little kid I always raced mountain bikes and we traded a mountain bike for a dirt bike and it kinda went from there. But my uncle used to be a really good rider too so there was always a little history there.

Being from Idaho, do you know Morgan Burger’s history of racing up here in Canada? What was the draw for you to head north?

I actually don’t know who Morgan Burger (Ouch! Sorry, Morgan) is lol but being from Idaho we always have to drive a long ways to race. I mean, the closest track we can race at is 4 hours away. And the Triple Crown Series is full of good dudes that go fast, so I feel it’s the best spot for me to be as of right now.

You showed up at Round 1 in Calgary on your Yamaha and had a really good showing, going 10-4 for 5th overall. But you ran up in 3rd for the longest time in moto 2. Can you take us through that one?

Yeah, Calgary went really good, I finally rode my dirt bike like I know I can. lol Moto one I fell and was way in last place and had to pass 20 dudes. I ran out of tear offs half way through too so that was fun. But second moto was a lot better. Honestly, I just rode my race and was consistent.

Evan went east in 2024 as well. Here he is at Motocross Deschambault. | Bigwave photo

And then when did Al Dyck from Compass Rose International Triumph get in touch with you and how did this all come together?

Al got ahold of me mid-week in between rounds and just asked me if I wanted to ride the bike. And I was definitely willing to try it! I’m definitely very grateful for the opportunity and can’t thank him enough.

How did the bike feel initially when you first gave it a try?

The Triumph is such a good bike right out of the box. The chassis is one of the best I’ve ridden.

Where did you ride it before Cold Lake?

I actually rode the bike on Friday before the race in a janky gravel pit by the track, which was hard to truly feel out the bike because it was nothing like we raced that weekend. But we made do!

Evan finished 10th overall in the 250 class in 2024 and turned a lot of heads at Round 1 in Calgary this spring on his 450. | Bigwave photo

But then you pulled out of the first moto due to something feeling off in the clutch, I’m told? What was going on?

We had some weird bike issues all day. Honestly, just lil dumb stuff but we got it figured out for the second moto. A huge thanks too the whole team and my mechanic Tallon for busting their butts to get that bike going. Moto two was a struggle. I just wasn’t completely comfortable on the bike. But we’re using this break to get the bike where I want it!

Where are you now and what are you up to for this break?

I have been back home riding at my house in Idaho and a track in Preston, Idaho, called Cache Valley MX.

Will you be ready to go 100% on this machine by the time we get to Quebec? What’s the biggest thing you need to do to get comfortable on it?

We will be ready to rip for the next round. The bike is coming together nicely and I’m super-excited to get back to racing. As far as getting comfortable, it was just more on the suspension side but the boys got me dialled in.

Do you know Al’s racing history? He’s one of Canada’s all-time greats! He’s one of very few who can lay claim to beating Ross “Rollerball” Pederson straight up!

If I’m being honest, I had no idea who Al was before he texted me, but I looked him up and learned a little bit. Yeah, guy used to rip!

Watch for Evan to move forward in the 450 class after a couple weeks on the new bike. He also hopes to race some Supercross in 2026. | Tyler Spikman photo

I tried to look you up in the Racer X Vault but couldn’t find anything. What are your future racing plans?

As far as the future, I honestly have no clue. I will definitely get back on some Supercross this winter and we’ll see where it takes us.

What else do you like to do for fun?

For fun I like to ride mountain bikes, go fishing, hunting, just pretty much anything outside.

And what kind of music do you listen to?

My favorite music is definitely country. I’m always listening to some Eric Church or Morgan Wallen.

OK, good luck when we head east. The tracks will be much softer. Who would you like to thank?

A big thanks to my mom and dad. I wouldn’t be able to do it without them. Also, my mechanic, Tallon, Al for the amazing opportunity, and Trevor for everything he does too.

Go look up compassroseraceteam on instagram!

WCAN SIGN UP IS OPEN

2025 WCAN is approaching soon.

Thanks for your patience everyone.

Here are a few things you need to know about WCAN.

Wildrose Motorcycle Park in Calgary

Hosted by ACM and WRMA

Key Dates

July 1 – camping available, park open for riding.

July 2 – normal park hours for open riding

July 3 – Practice (3 rounds)

July 4-6 Racing

3 moto format

Sign up open now at Albertadirtriders.com

3 class entries per rider maximum

2025 MRC Amateur rulebook will be followed

The bike you use in moto 1 is the bike you must use for that class in all 3 motos.

Awards Ceremony

1W champions crowned with number one West gate at the TransCan

Trophies 1-10.

Come represent the West!

New WRMA track management so the conditions should be Epic as this will be the first race under new leadership and they are excited to show off their skills.

Holeshot Competition

BluCru Factory Award

BluCru Super Finale

KTM GasGas & Husqvarna contingency

Kawasaki contingency

Sign up Now!

We are Alberta Moto! Come race with us.

Thanks to all of our sponsors and supporters.

GNCC Heads to West Virginia

The toughest, most spectacular and most unique race on the whole GNCC tour, the Snowshoe GNCC made its debut in 2007 and will not soon be forgotten. The race is set in the upscale ski village at Snowshoe, West Virginia’s largest ski resort.

Watch it live on RacerTV.

Wyatt Kerr back on the Bike

Wyatt Kerr is back on the bike as he prepares for Ste Julie. | Bigwave photo

#64 Wyatt Kerr headed out west in a valiant attempt to race Round 1 of the Triple Crown series only to realize his knee wasn’t ready for that kind of action.

He’d broken his knee cap and had surgery just 3 weeks before Calgary and tried to ride first practice/qualifying but then made the wise decision to pull out and wait until the series heads east.

He’s back on the bike and making strides to be racing up near the front where he knows he can be. We’re hoping to get together for a cycle next week before we’re in Ste Julie, so watch for an interview with him shortly.

Sam Gaynor Wrist Update

Sam Gaynor fell on his bad wrist again out west. | Bigwave photo

#28 Sam Gaynor has gone through absolute hell trying to get his broken scaphoid injury sorted out. He fell over on it again out west and was worried he’d done more damage to it. He was actually forced out of the moto due to a mechanical and not because of pain in his wrist but he’s been back to see his doctor to see how his wrist is doing.

I asked him how things went and this is what he told me:

“Nothing broken. Lots of arthritis, bone spurs and bone chips. Surgeon highly suggested getting a wrist fusion to alleviate pain. Going to wait till the season is over to get it fused. Keep on putting our head down and keep pushin!“

Still one of the most feared injuries in all of moto – the scaphoid. Good luck, Sam.

Mike Brown Injured

Mike Brown just seems like the kind of guy and rider that couldn’t get injured anymore. He still goes extremely fast but always looks to be in complete control every time I see him cleaning up an age group class somewhere. However, he did manage to crash and injure himself pretty seriously on June 3rd.

Here’s the latest on Mike on Road 2 Recovery on Instagram:

Mike “Brownie” Brown – Road 2 Recovery Update

We wanted to share an important update on @browniemx’s journey. He has officially been transferred to the Shepherd Center, where he’s now beginning the next phase of his recovery.

Mike is currently undergoing an intense schedule of four hours a day of physical and occupational therapy. One of the biggest challenges ahead is learning to walk again. At this time, he cannot walk without assistance and relies on a walker for support. His balance remains a major hurdle, and he continues to work hard every day to regain his strength and mobility.

In addition to the physical challenges, Mike is also working through vision issues caused by his stroke. The dedicated therapy team at the Shepherd Center is helping him address these obstacles step by step.

It’s going to be a long and demanding road, but if anyone can face it with grit and determination, it’s Brownie.

If you’re able and feel led to support Mike’s recovery journey financially, head to road2recovery.com or tap the link in our bio to visit his official Cause Page.

And if you can’t give, your prayers and encouragement are just as valuable. Thank you all for the continued love and support—it means the world to Mike and his family.

Loretta’s Regionals

Good luck and congratulations to everyone who has already punched their ticket to Loretta Lynn’s this year. We’ve got a bunch of Canadians at Unadilla this weekend for the NE Amateur Regional.

Including these riders: Seth and Ezra Hughes, Hayden Jamieson, Justin Roney, Megan and Travis Byrom, Ethan Darrach, Jamieson MacDonald, Jake Dennison, Jeremy Labonte, Kyle Keast, Cameron Mead, and Mike Judge.

You can check out how it goes for them all HERE.

OK, I have to go rest up for this epic weekend! It just poured rain here again for about 10 minutes and now the thermometer will start to rise and rise. Have a great weekend, everyone. One more week and we’ll be back in action at Ste Julie for the first time since 2012.

I’m going to leave you with a little preview of Ste Julie and some post-race interviews with the riders. Hop into the time machine and let’s all go back to the last time we were here. Jared Allison got his first podium in the 250 class here and then moved up to the 450 class. He said it was his favourite track on the entire circuit and he”ll be back this year, some 13 years later! Take it away, Kyle Carruthers… Wait, hey Kyle, would you mind saying it? “See you at the races...”

We’ll end it with some “Vibes.”