Frid’Eh Update #35 | Clayton Schmucki | Brought to You by Dirt Care

By Billy Rainford

Week #35 belongs to Clayton Schmucki from Red Deer County, Alberta. | Bigwave photo

Welcome to Week #35 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by Dirt Care. It’s a week off from pro racing and we’re heading into…gulp…Labour Day Weekend which means summer comes to an unofficial end after Monday. Many riders will be heading to the Baja Brawl at Baja Acres, so you might just find me there on the final day on Monday.

When I went “full-time” with this whole off-bike motocross thing, I rented a place from my long-time friend, Craig. He’s having us over to his new place over on Lake Huron, so that’s what will take up most of my time this week. It’s really in no small part because of him that I’ve been able to carve out this little niche in the sport, so I truly owe him a lot! And have him to blame! 🤣

Clayton Schmucki from Red Deer County, Alberta, is the rider with the #35 this season. I always kept an eye on him this summer and he seemed to be one of the riders who was always working hard and was in constant battles. To be honest, I was impressed with his riding and improvements.

Clayton and his family are easily some of the nicest people you’ll ever find at a motocross race. I always enjoy chatting with them whenever I see them. Go up to them next time you can and tell me I’m wrong!

Here’s a look at Clayton’s series this summer:

*2025 results are currently down at the Triple Crown site*

Let’s get to our interview:

Here’s what Clayton had to say when we contacted him this week. | Bigwave photo

Direct Motocross: Hey Clayton, thanks for taking some time with us this week. I called you Mr Consistent this summer. Whenever you were on the track I always saw you in good battles giving it your all. Were you happy with your season?

Clayton Schmucki: Hi, I’m very happy with how the season went. I made big improvements from last year and was able to reach my goals being in the top ten almost every race. Super excited to get that done!

Your best overall was a 6th at the final round at Walton Raceway Was there a reason for that?

Just was making lots of improvements as the season went on, with myself and the bike set-up. Getting better every weekend and getting on more familiar soil with the Walton ruts helped me get into that 6th position!

So you still get the sense that you’re improving at a rate you’re happy with? What’s it going to take to get you on the podium at some point?

Yes, I feel like I’m improving more than ever. Growing up I never had much proper training with bike and racing techniques. But now being able to work with the Masterpool’s and trainer Jim Fredrickson, I’ve really been able to get to new levels and improve faster than ever before.

Clayton was an Intermediate in 2022. | Bigwave photo

You live in Red Deer Country, Alberta. What do you do for work when you’re not on the bike?

When I’m not on the bike I spend my time butchering and selling our local Alberta Beef!

Is that what you think you’ll do when you stop racing?

Definitely want to keep butchering here on our Family Farm. Racing I’ve learned how important nutrition really is and how much it can help us all live a healthier lifestyle. Being able to make natural organic meat available to more people. But I hope to keep racing and improving as long as I can!

Clayton will follow in his famous butcher father’s footsteps when his racing days are behind him. | Bigwave photo

Do you play any other sports or did you when you were younger?

No, I never played many other sports growing up. I was always busy here at the farm or trying to hit all the local races. But always love to do some downhill skiing in the winter, anything that has speed and gets the adrenaline going.

Now you’ve got your younger brother, Tres Schmucki, nipping at your heels. He’s a Supermini rider now but have you been riding with him on a big bike yet?

Trey has been making lots of improvements too, but definitely not letting him beat me! He’s moving to a 125cc this fall, so going to see how it turns out.

Clayton’s little brother, Tres Schmucki, will move up to the 125 this fall and Clayton has no intention of letting him beat him! | Bigwave photo

You guys had quite the set up going at Walton! Did you have all those big vehicles with you at the other rounds this summer?

Yes, we had an awesome set-up this year sponsored by YB Racing and Pure Alberta Beef!

What have you been up to since the season ended? Have you done some local races? If so, how have they gone?

Haven’t been racing, but still on the bike training and doing some work to change it up.

How do you see this winter going? Where do you go to train and for how long?

Going to do most of our training here at home. No plans to head south right now, but would definitely go back to the Masterpool‘s if I get the chance.

Will you try your hand at any indoor racing? Vancouver SX, AMA SX? Chilliwack AX? Iron Horse AX? AMA AX? There are a lot of options!

I feel very confident with my indoor riding, so definitely going to do Iron Horse AX here in Alberta!

Clayton will race the Iron Horse Arenacross this year so watch for that. | Bigwave photo

How old are you and how many more years will you chase podiums?

I’m 21. I will be working more now, but I hope to keep chasing podiums and racing whether it’s motocross or maybe doing some more off-road enduro in the future.

Thanks for talking with us for your week again. Good luck with everything. Who would you like to thank?

Thank you! I would like to say a huge thanks to my team and all the hard working people that support me, giving me this opportunity to chase my dreams: trainers, Jim Fredrickson and the Masterpool‘s, Pure Alberta Beef keeping me energized, Turple Bros Red Deer for sponsoring the bikes, Fox Racing Canada, CJR suspension, YB Racing Team, and my whole family for supporting me from the very beginning!

2025 FIM ISDE

WORLD TROPHY

P. WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY

JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY

Jess Pettis to Race Final Challenge Quebec Race this Weekend

GAS-Issoudun final round August 30-31 and September 1. Rider info HERE

OK, I’ve got a podcast interview scheduled for 4:00pm with #93 Cole Pranger who was injured (broken femur) at Budds Creek last week. He’s home recovering from surgery so we want to see how he’s doing and talk about his breakthrough season where he placed 9th in the 250 class.

Enjoy your Labour Day long weekend, everyone. Here in Southwestern Ontario the weather is going to be perfect for riding and racing!