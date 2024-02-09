Frid’Eh Update #6 | Ryder McNabb Talks about Heading to Supercross Futures | RP Race Performance

By Billy Rainford

Week #6 belongs to 2-time Canadian 250 MX champion, Ryder McNabb. | Bigwvae photo

Welcome to Week #6 of the DMX Frid’Eh Update brought to you by RP Race Performance. As I type this, we’re on our way back from Scott Sports Canada up in the heart of Cottage Country in Bracebridge, Ontario. We’re breaking temperature records all over southwestern Ontario today as we should get up to 14 Celsius in the DMX HQ city of London.

Picking up our Scott Spark MTB’s at Scott Sport Canada.

All it took was for my buddy, Cary Hitchen, to ask me if my 2016 Scott Spark MTB was for sale and Emily and I were on our way north to pick up a couple new rides from the distributor, Mica Sport Canada. I hope Cary was serious about buying it, otherwise, I’m in trouble!

We stayed overnight in a nice hotel right on the river by the falls in downtown Bracebridge. We Googled a dog park and found one nice and close so we could tire out our 10-month-old aussiedoodle, Olive, before heading out for dinner at a popular place on the little strip. All0in-all, it was a really nice trip.

Of course, I managed to pick up a cold either at Ford Field in Detroit last week or at the cheap Fit 4 Less gym near our place. I’ll go ahead and assume it was the gym, even though I did everything I could to sanitize myself and the equipment.

Ryder McNabb chose #6 as his Canadian career number. | Bigwave photo

I’ve been looking forward to Week #6 for a while because it means we got to chat with 2-time Canadian Triple Crown Series 250 MX National Champion Ryder McNabb from Minnedosa, Manitoba.

Emily has taken over the driving duties while I type this, but it means I don’t have time to transcribe the interview we did last night as Ryder was heading back to his place in Menifee, California, after a day at a Supercross practice track. Like last week with Tyler Medaglia, this interview will go up as a podcast. Here’s the link to our interview with T-Dags, in case you missed it: CLICK HERE.

Ryder will ride SX Futures then AMA Pro Motocross for the AEO Motorsports KTM team. | AEO photo

Ryder came into our season last summer coming back from an injury, and most of us were unsure if he would be up to speed and be able to defend his 2022 250 title. Well, he wasn’t off the podium the entire summer and took the 250 title again in 2023 in what was an incredible season for the Red Bull KTM Canada rider.

Ryder didn’t even race the SX/AX portion of our series and still won the Triple Crown title. | Bigwave 2020 photo

He did’t race the “indoor” portion of the series and still took home the Triple Crown title over Mitchell Harrison, who would have taken the honours had he not scored zero points at the first round in Edmonton. Mitchell came up 6 points short.

Ryder wasn’t off the podium once last summer. | Bigwave photo

Here’s a look at Ryder’s season:

250 MX:

250 Triple Crown:

Ryder has himself an agent in our old friend Jacob Hayes and they were able to put a deal together that will see our young champion race the 2024 Supercross Futures series (starting at Daytona International Speedway on March 2nd) and then the 250 AMA Pro Motocross Championship for the AEO KTM team.

I will likely type out this interview as soon as I can, but in the meantime you can find it as a podcast interview wherever you get your podcasts. Here are the Spotify and Apple Podcast links:

Tyler Gibbs Talks about the GT Arena Motocross Series

We also had #22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC in the USA racing the GT Arena Motocross series for the CREO KTM team. Tyler finished 7th in the Pro class and the team will now switch their attention to the remaining 250 East Supercross series that will continue next week in Arlington, Texas.

Here are the final point standings:

We gave him a call this week to talk about it all, and you can find our podcast interview wherever you get your podcasts. Here are the Spotify and Apple Podcast links:

Important Dates

February 2024 – Applications are open. Application forms are available to download at the bottom of this page.

– Applications are open. Application forms are available to download at the bottom of this page. March 22, 2024 – Application deadline. Email your application to us at info@motorcyclingcanada.ca. $200 Deposit due. Rider must also have a 2024 CMA Competition License. Riders can apply for this online, at this link.

– Application deadline. Email your application to us at info@motorcyclingcanada.ca. $200 Deposit due. March 29, 2024 – Team Selections determined and riders notified.

– Team Selections determined and riders notified. April 5, 2024 – Additional $800 Deposit due for team members.

– Additional $800 Deposit due for team members. Date TBC – FIM Team Entries.

– FIM Team Entries. Date TBC – Additional $1,000 Deposit due for team members.

– Additional $1,000 Deposit due for team members. Date TBC – Remainder of payment due for team members, to cover FIM Licence, Entry Fees, and Accommodations.

Application form click HERE

For more details click HERE.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 6 | Glendale, Arizona

We have 1 Canadian lining up in the KTM Junior SX race in Arizona. #11 Ashton Akers from Campbell River BC will be lining up and try to become the new “Campbell River Crusher” now that we don’t see Dusty Klatt at the races anymore.

No Pro Open at Tampa MX this Year

I keep talking about the Pro Circuit Pro Open at Tampa MX the Thursday before the Daytona Supercross, but I should clarify that they WILL NOT be holding this even this year.

I contacted them to confirm and they simply said, “We will not be having the Pro Open this year.”

Instead, AMA Arenacross has an Amateur AX slated to take place on that Thursday followed by Round 11 of the AMA Pro AX series on Friday.

Full details HERE.

Iron Horse Arenacross in Rimby, AB Starts this Weekend

The Co-Operators Agrim Centre

Rimby, Alberta

LIVE TIMING

Enjoy your weekend, everyone. I’m feeling worse by the minute here, so I think it’s time to go lie down. You know it’s not great when I’m not even running out to the garage and pulling the new bikes out of their boxes!